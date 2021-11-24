Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Financial Business Analyst to join them on a independent contract basis

Role:

Finance Business Analysist to support the clients IFRS 17 Programme

Scope of work:

Assist with IFRS 17 full balance sheet, income statement (both IFRS and Shareholder fund), and notes testing. Tasks include:

Review and testing of integration between the following source systems and fund accounting engine:

S/4HANA General Ledger

SAP IA

Overlay Model

Review and testing of automation programmed in the FAE to generate IFRS 17 results

Testing the HFM integration between FAE and HFM to ensure that accounts are populated correctly.

Review and testing of consolidated IFRS 17 results within HFM

Assist with the build of extracts to populate HFM input packs. Linking the extracts to the HFM Input pack

Assist with providing end-user training and support

Assist with the rebuild of key workbooks and reports

Assist with the documentation of the IFRS 17 end-to-end process

Experience:

Bachelor of Commerce qualification or equivalent

Understanding of accounting systems

3 plus years’ experience in finance system design and/or testing.

Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge

The following experience would be an advantage, however not required

HFM experience

Finance project experience

SAP S/4Hana experience

Understanding of IFRS 17

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP HANA

IFRS

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position