Business Intelligence Developer at Southern Oil

Nov 24, 2021


Short Summary:

The primary responsibility of this position is to develop, analyze and update company data and reports and provide management with value-added information to enable the efficient and effective management of the company.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure reporting models are either updated automatically or sent out according to the reporting schedule.
  • Perform data analysis and data mapping to build a model that services the business requirements.
  • Set up a user-friendly front-end and conduct thorough testing on solutions before implementation.
  • Maintain existing report structures and scheduling as and where necessary.
  • Be involved in determining the business requirements and translating them into technical specifications.
  • Conduct validation checks to ensure the data used is aligned with the way the reporting models use it.
  • Analyze the current information being reported to determine where value can be added with reporting.
  • Stay abreast with new capabilities of the systems we use to enable us to make an informed decision.

Key Competencies:

Education and Skills

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • 2 years experience in QlikView/ QlikSense development
  • Proven success in Analysis and Reporting
  • Proven success in Problem Solving and Decision Making
  • Information and Technology Proficiency
  • High level of Technical Industry Proficiency

Interpersonal Skills

  • Attention to detail and accuracy
  • Strong analytical aptitude
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Strong communication skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Strong initiative
  • Ownership
  • Stress tolerance

