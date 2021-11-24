C# Analyst Developer

Our client is seeking to employee a full time C# Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented and programs

Updates of data model documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provision of user guides / training material

Provide hands-on training for own system

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge/Skills:

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

.NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed]

MVC, MCF, LinQ

HTML, CSS, XML

JavaScript, JQuery, Json

Ajax

SQL 2012 and /or Express

Angular or React

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning ,Software design

Software Quality and metric

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Please apply with your most recient up to date CV, required salary and notice period.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

