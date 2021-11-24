C# Analyst Developer

Nov 24, 2021

Our client is seeking to employee a full time C# Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and programs
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within application development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge/Skills:

  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework
  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed]
  • MVC, MCF, LinQ
  • HTML, CSS, XML
  • JavaScript, JQuery, Json
  • Ajax
  • SQL 2012 and /or Express
  • Angular or React
  • Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
  • Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)
  • Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
  • Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
  • Understanding Planning ,Software design
  • Software Quality and metric
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
  • Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

Please apply with your most recient up to date CV, required salary and notice period.

