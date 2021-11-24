Developer

Purpose of the position:

Primary focus of this position will be on data integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. There is a wonderful opportunity to develop in a small company and gain extensive experience in a wide range of topics.

Requirements:

Own laptop

1 – 4 year’s experience as a Developer

Fast Internet

Attributes:

Must of able to work independently and unsupervised

Have high motivational levels

Problem solver

Multitasker

Strong organisational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position