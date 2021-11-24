DevOps Engineer

The Role: Essential Functions:
- Ensure that the Development team??s release contributions are in order and ready for release.
- Ensure the Development team has sufficient build/test environments, with all environments kept in pristine condition.
- Manage escalated production issues relevant to the Development team, ensuring necessary information is available to provide solutions (metrics, logs etc).
- Design and develop tools and applications to assist Operations with monitoring, deployment and general automation.
- Define and document processes for operational execution, including mechanisms to monitor their effectiveness.
- Instil a sense of the DevOps culture within the Development team. Constantly looking to break down silos and maximise flow of information between teams.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- 3-year Diploma/Degree in an Information Technology related course.
- A firm grasp on the following languages: Ruby, Java, Golang.
- Comfortable with administrating both Linux and Windows OS.
- Proficient with RDBS systems (Administrating, Querying and Designing)
- A solid understanding of basic networking principles with an emphasis on HTTP/S and Websockets.
- A solid understanding of SCM, automated build environments and deployment mechanisms.
Experience Required:
- (5) years of experience with of at least one of the following languages: Ruby, Java, Golang.
- (5) years?? experience in building and deploying Web Applications.
- A solid understanding and three (3) years?? experience of Containerisation (specifically Docker and Docker Swarm).
Personality and Attributes:
- Interpersonal skills
- Effective communication
- Planning and prioritizing
- Quality orientation
- Time management