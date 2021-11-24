Front-end Developer

One of the biggest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a FrontEnd Developer to be part of a fantastic team. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!
The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years experience in Software Development along with unit testing.
Web and digital projects and Agile working experience will be advantageous.
Technical Skills required from you:
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- TypeScript
- HTML 5
- CSS(SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- Azure, AWS or OpenShift ( Beneficial )
Don’t be shy! For more information on this great venture, APPLY NOW!!!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years