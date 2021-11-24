Front-end Developer

Nov 24, 2021

One of the biggest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a FrontEnd Developer to be part of a fantastic team. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years experience in Software Development along with unit testing.

Web and digital projects and Agile working experience will be advantageous.

Technical Skills required from you:

  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Azure, AWS or OpenShift ( Beneficial )

Don’t be shy! For more information on this great venture, APPLY NOW!!!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

