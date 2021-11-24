Front-end Developer

One of the biggest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a FrontEnd Developer to be part of a fantastic team. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years experience in Software Development along with unit testing.

Web and digital projects and Agile working experience will be advantageous.

Technical Skills required from you:

JavaScript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Azure, AWS or OpenShift ( Beneficial )

Don’t be shy! For more information on this great venture, APPLY NOW!!!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

