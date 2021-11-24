Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer who has the following values and culture fit.
- Be driven to deliver the best.
- Be prepared to always go the extra mile.
- Have an unquestionable work ethic.
- Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven.
- Be a team player.
- High attention to detail.
- A love for a great user experience.
- Willing to reach out for help and eager to help other colleagues who need assistance.
- A curious nature.
- Have a work hard, play hard attitude.
- Organised individual.
They are looking for the following skills and experience:
- A minimum of 4 years’ solid experience
- HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)
- SASS to CSS pre-processing.
- NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt.
- Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot and JQuery. (They use React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations.)
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications).
- Good understanding of using and setting up IIS.
- User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation.
- Working knowledge of C# and Razor.
- Versioning and Git.
- Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial.
Responsibilities:
- Setting up Umbraco environments.
- Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This will entail translating UI/UX design wireframes to code that will produce visual elements of the application.
- Develop new user-facing features and patterns.
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems).
- Plan and develop project- and campaign-specific functionality and how it is managed server-side.
- API integrations into CMS.
- Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and troubleshoot problems with the Account Managers.
- Optimise applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability.
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.
- Front-end into CMS integration.
- Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups and be accountable for your tasks.
- Problem solving.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma