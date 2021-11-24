Full Stack Developer

Nov 24, 2021

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer who has the following values and culture fit.

  • Be driven to deliver the best.
  • Be prepared to always go the extra mile.
  • Have an unquestionable work ethic.
  • Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven.
  • Be a team player.
  • High attention to detail.
  • A love for a great user experience.
  • Willing to reach out for help and eager to help other colleagues who need assistance.
  • A curious nature.
  • Have a work hard, play hard attitude.
  • Organised individual.

They are looking for the following skills and experience:

  • A minimum of 4 years’ solid experience
  • HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)
  • SASS to CSS pre-processing.
  • NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt.
  • Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot and JQuery. (They use React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations.)
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications).
  • Good understanding of using and setting up IIS.
  • User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation.
  • Working knowledge of C# and Razor.
  • Versioning and Git.
  • Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial.

Responsibilities:

  • Setting up Umbraco environments.
  • Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This will entail translating UI/UX design wireframes to code that will produce visual elements of the application.
  • Develop new user-facing features and patterns.
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems).
  • Plan and develop project- and campaign-specific functionality and how it is managed server-side.
  • API integrations into CMS.
  • Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and troubleshoot problems with the Account Managers.
  • Optimise applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability.
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.
  • Front-end into CMS integration.
  • Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups and be accountable for your tasks.
  • Problem solving.

Desired Skills:

  • Fullstack Developer
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • NPM
  • Grunt
  • NuGet
  • JavaScript
  • React Riot
  • JQuery
  • React
  • ReactNative
  • AJAX
  • REST
  • JSON
  • Git
  • Visual Studio
  • MVC
  • Umbraco
  • APi integration
  • Jira
  • Full stack
  • Full Stack Development
  • MVC Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position