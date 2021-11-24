Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Developer who has the following values and culture fit.

Be driven to deliver the best.

Be prepared to always go the extra mile.

Have an unquestionable work ethic.

Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven.

Be a team player.

High attention to detail.

A love for a great user experience.

Willing to reach out for help and eager to help other colleagues who need assistance.

A curious nature.

Have a work hard, play hard attitude.

Organised individual.

They are looking for the following skills and experience:

A minimum of 4 years’ solid experience

HTML5, CSS3 (Bootstrap 4)

SASS to CSS pre-processing.

NPM, NuGet and automation tools like Grunt.

Client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including React Riot and JQuery. (They use React and ReactNative with some legacy Riot implementations.)

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates and AJAX/REST/JSON (Single Page Applications).

Good understanding of using and setting up IIS.

User input validation (checking form data before it is submitted) and sanitisation.

Working knowledge of C# and Razor.

Versioning and Git.

Visual Studio/Code with MVC or Umbraco CMS integration experience would be beneficial.

Responsibilities:

Setting up Umbraco environments.

Convert UI designs to HTML/CSS/JavaScript. This will entail translating UI/UX design wireframes to code that will produce visual elements of the application.

Develop new user-facing features and patterns.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use (design systems).

Plan and develop project- and campaign-specific functionality and how it is managed server-side.

API integrations into CMS.

Consult on the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and troubleshoot problems with the Account Managers.

Optimise applications for responsiveness, speed and scalability.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Front-end into CMS integration.

Work with tickets in JIRA, attend standups and be accountable for your tasks.

Problem solving.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

