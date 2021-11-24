Help-desk and Systems Administrator at Private

Duties and Responsibilities –

Act as a mentor for the Helpdesk Technician and share knowledge in order to up- skill the individual

Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications

Assist with third party connections up to platform level

Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier services

Execute on the employment contract and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc

Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution time

Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed

Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically

Operate helpdesk and log calls

Maintain and action asset movement tasks, such as tagging, transfers, and disposals.

Operate within an SLA between business and IT

Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule

Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support

Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Take instruction on ad hoc tasks from senior administrator as and when required to meeting the requirements.

Support users with login and passwords

Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance

Support users with windows issues

Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)

Qualifications –

Suitable IT qualification.

At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions

Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client

Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019- Highly skilled

Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled

Hyper V management – Highly skilled

DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled

Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled

Linux – Highly skilled

Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium

Microsoft Teams – medium

Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium

Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled

VOIP Telephony – bonus

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

Excellent communication and writing skills

Ability to work with all levels of business – from shop floor to executive

Strong analytical capabilities

Strong attention to detail, with focus on proactive steps in order to minimize unnecessary comebacks.

Have a creative mindset- DR Systems understanding- SNMP knowledge



Desired Skills:

CISCO CCNA

COMPTIA Network+

Windows Server and Windows Client

Microsoft Windows Server 2016 and 2019

Microsoft Active Directory

HyperV Management

DHCP

DNS

Microsoft Office 365

Linux

Meraki and Checkpoint Firewalls

Micorosft Teams

Data Protection Mamagement

Microsoft Azure

VOIP Telephony

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

