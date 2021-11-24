Help-desk and Systems Administrator at Private

Duties and Responsibilities –
- Act as a mentor for the Helpdesk Technician and share knowledge in order to up- skill the individual
- Assist users with mobile and remote connections and communications
- Assist with third party connections up to platform level
- Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier services
- Execute on the employment contract and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Sage, Microsoft, EMC, Data Domain, etc
- Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution time
- Maintain and manage Microsoft System centre components installed
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
- Operate helpdesk and log calls
- Maintain and action asset movement tasks, such as tagging, transfers, and disposals.
- Operate within an SLA between business and IT
- Perform daily, routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files, and provide reports to Senior Network admin on schedule
- Rotate job roles with the Helpdesk support
- Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
- Take instruction on ad hoc tasks from senior administrator as and when required to meeting the requirements.
- Support users with login and passwords
- Set up and configure workstations and servers when needed, as well as perform routine maintenance
- Support users with windows issues
- Windows Server support (VMware and HyperV)
- Qualifications –
- Suitable IT qualification.
-
- At least 5 years’ experience in network administration and related functions
-
- Certification in disciplines such as Cisco CCNA, CompTIA Network+ or Microsoft certifications in Windows Server and Windows Client
-
- Microsoft Windows Server 2016, 2019- Highly skilled
-
- Microsoft Active directory – Highly skilled
-
- Hyper V management – Highly skilled
-
- DHCP, DNS – Highly skilled
-
- Microsoft Office 365 – Highly skilled
-
- Linux – Highly skilled
-
- Meraki and Checkpoint firewalls – medium
-
- Microsoft Teams – medium
-
- Backup management (Data Protection Manager) – medium
-
- Microsoft Azure – Highly skilled
-
- VOIP Telephony – bonus
- Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements
-
- Excellent communication and writing skills
-
- Ability to work with all levels of business – from shop floor to executive
-
- Strong analytical capabilities
-
- Strong attention to detail, with focus on proactive steps in order to minimize unnecessary comebacks.
-
- Have a creative mindset- DR Systems understanding- SNMP knowledge
Desired Skills:
- CISCO CCNA
- COMPTIA Network+
- Windows Server and Windows Client
- Microsoft Windows Server 2016 and 2019
- Microsoft Active Directory
- HyperV Management
- DHCP
- DNS
- Microsoft Office 365
- Linux
- Meraki and Checkpoint Firewalls
- Micorosft Teams
- Data Protection Mamagement
- Microsoft Azure
- VOIP Telephony
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
