ICT Business Analyst at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, 8 December 2021.

The position of ICT Business Analyst is vacant. The ICT Business Analyst will report directly to the Senior Manager: Application Development and forms part of the ICT division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The total remuneration package will be will be R862,628 – R1,078,232 based on qualifications and experience.

The ICT Business Analyst will create a strategic relationship between the business and ICT. The ICT Business Analyst must have strong technical skills coupled with business process and collaboration systems experience. The incumbent will elicit, analyze, specify, and validate the business needs of collaboration project stakeholders, be they customers or end users. This includes interviewing stakeholders, as well as gathering and compiling user requirements to design collaborative solutions for the Scheme’s various collaboration platforms. The ICT Business Analyst will also apply proven communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to help support the development process when custom development is needed, and to ensure that project deliverables are met according to specifications, through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Design technology solutions to enable business collaboration requirements and processes.

Incorporate collaboration technology services to enable employee-to-employee collaboration in business processes and within organizational units such as project teams and permanent teams

Identify project stakeholders and establish user classes, as well as their characteristics

Conduct interviews to gather user requirements via workshops, questionnaires, surveys, site visits, workflow storyboards, use cases, scenarios, and other methods.

Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.

Maintain a catalogue of common collaboration patterns for reuse in new collaboration solution designs.

Assist in conducting research on collaboration software and hardware products to meet agreed upon requirements and to support purchasing efforts.

Participate in the QA of purchased collaboration solutions to ensure features and functions have been enabled and optimized.

Provide business and systems analysis documentation such as Business Requirement Specification, Functional Design Documents and Technical Design Documents

Qualification requirements are:

National diploma or university degree in the field of computer science, engineering, information systems and two to five years related work experience.

Training or experience in business analysis, and project management.

Full project management and systems development life cycle experience

Minimum of 5-8 years relevant work experience in Business and Systems Analysis

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design, Business Analysis, Systems Development Lifecycle Management and Project Management is an advantage.

Extensive experience with the organization’s core software applications, including EWRP, Virtual Meeting Platforms, Utility Tools, CRM.

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Have the ability to work well as part of a team

Be computer literate on an advanced level

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail

Self-motivated and pro-active

Have Strong negotiation skills

Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis and Design

Systems Development Lifecycle Management

Project Management

EWRP

Virtual Meeting Platforms

Utility Tools

CRM

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position