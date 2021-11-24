Junior Project Manager at SVA International

Purpose of the role:
To carry out the identified scope of services stipulated by SACPCMP for Candidate Construction Project Managers under the guidance of the Senior Project Manager, Technical Lead and/or Executive. The Jnr Project Manager will be client facing and is expected to represent the company in an ethical and professional manner.
Key Responsibilities:
This includes but not limited to assisting the Senior Project Manager/Technical Lead/Executive in:
- Management and control all aspects of project from initiation to completion of the defect’s liability period:
- Developing Project Brief
- Develop, Implement and Monitor Project Implementation Plan
- Establish, implement and monitor compliance to project procurement strategy and procedures
- Prepare client/professional agreements
- Prepare and Monitor Development Programme
- Chair and record client, design and site meetings
- Prepare project documentation and construction programme
- Prepare project tender packages with Professional Quantity Surveyor
- Adjudicate submitted tenders and prepare award letters
- Prepare contractor, subcontractor, and supplier contracts
- Review, Adjudicate and award contractual claims
- Review and Approve Construction Documentation Schedule produced by Contractor
- Review and Approve Monthly progress payment certificates
- Prepare monthly project progress reports
- Issue Certificates of Sectional, Practical and Final Completion
Produce Project closeout report
Procurement, Management and Control of direct contractors engaged by the client for furniture, fittings and equipment
- Coordination, Management and Control all work arising out of the failure of any consultant, contractors, suppliers or other external party to perform its obligations.
- Coordination and Management of services required in respect of damage to or destruction of the works, insurance matters, postponement, or cancellation of agreements.
- Performing additional services resulting from changes by the client to previously issued instructions.
- Conducting weekly progress and program review – planed versus actual
- Implementing remedial action plans to recover project time delays.
- Undertaking reviews of extension of time delays and make recommendations to the client.
- Regular site visits to ascertain site progress, build quality, construction related concerns, interface coordination issues etc.
- Providing value engineering services to bring project costs within budget
- Management of project costs to provide accurate reporting to client.
- Completion of the project on time and to client’s requirements and expectations.
Job Requirements:
Qualification:
- Relevant Degree/Diploma in Building Science / Civil Engineering / Construction Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Property Development/Architecture
- Registered with SACPCMP as a [URL Removed]
Experience:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in any built environment discipline
- 1 – 3 years construction project management experience
- Experience in Commercial/Retail/Student Accommodation market sectors
- MS Project, Excel, Word, Powerpoint
- Business and Report writing
- Knowledge of BIM360 – advantageous
Person Requirements:
Key Competencies:
- Planning and Organizational Skills
- People Management Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills
- Problem Solving Skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Knowledge/Understanding of Construction Contracts i.e. PROCSA, JBCC, NEC, GCC
- Knowledge/Understanding of Building design processes
- Knowledge/Understanding of Construction processes, Building Materials and Building Finishes
- Knowledge/Understanding of Financial and Cost Factors
- Knowledge/Understanding of Property Development Process
- Communication skills
- Time management skills
- Teamwork and Cooperation Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
Desired Skills:
- Degree/Diploma in Building Science / Civil Engineering / Construction Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Property Development/Architecture
- MS Project
- SACPCMP
- construction project management
- Commercial/Retail/Student Accommodation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma