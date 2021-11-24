Junior Project Manager at SVA International

Nov 24, 2021

Purpose of the role:

To carry out the identified scope of services stipulated by SACPCMP for Candidate Construction Project Managers under the guidance of the Senior Project Manager, Technical Lead and/or Executive. The Jnr Project Manager will be client facing and is expected to represent the company in an ethical and professional manner.

Key Responsibilities:

This includes but not limited to assisting the Senior Project Manager/Technical Lead/Executive in:

  • Management and control all aspects of project from initiation to completion of the defect’s liability period:
  • Developing Project Brief
  • Develop, Implement and Monitor Project Implementation Plan
  • Establish, implement and monitor compliance to project procurement strategy and procedures
  • Prepare client/professional agreements
  • Prepare and Monitor Development Programme
  • Chair and record client, design and site meetings
  • Prepare project documentation and construction programme
  • Prepare project tender packages with Professional Quantity Surveyor
  • Adjudicate submitted tenders and prepare award letters
  • Prepare contractor, subcontractor, and supplier contracts
  • Review, Adjudicate and award contractual claims
  • Review and Approve Construction Documentation Schedule produced by Contractor
  • Review and Approve Monthly progress payment certificates
  • Prepare monthly project progress reports
  • Issue Certificates of Sectional, Practical and Final Completion

  • Produce Project closeout report

  • Procurement, Management and Control of direct contractors engaged by the client for furniture, fittings and equipment

  • Coordination, Management and Control all work arising out of the failure of any consultant, contractors, suppliers or other external party to perform its obligations.
  • Coordination and Management of services required in respect of damage to or destruction of the works, insurance matters, postponement, or cancellation of agreements.
  • Performing additional services resulting from changes by the client to previously issued instructions.
  • Conducting weekly progress and program review – planed versus actual
  • Implementing remedial action plans to recover project time delays.
  • Undertaking reviews of extension of time delays and make recommendations to the client.
  • Regular site visits to ascertain site progress, build quality, construction related concerns, interface coordination issues etc.
  • Providing value engineering services to bring project costs within budget
  • Management of project costs to provide accurate reporting to client.
  • Completion of the project on time and to client’s requirements and expectations.

Job Requirements:

Qualification:

  • Relevant Degree/Diploma in Building Science / Civil Engineering / Construction Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Property Development/Architecture
  • Registered with SACPCMP as a [URL Removed]

Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in any built environment discipline
  • 1 – 3 years construction project management experience
  • Experience in Commercial/Retail/Student Accommodation market sectors
  • MS Project, Excel, Word, Powerpoint
  • Business and Report writing
  • Knowledge of BIM360 – advantageous

Person Requirements:

Key Competencies:

  • Planning and Organizational Skills
  • People Management Skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills
  • Problem Solving Skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Knowledge/Understanding of Construction Contracts i.e. PROCSA, JBCC, NEC, GCC
  • Knowledge/Understanding of Building design processes
  • Knowledge/Understanding of Construction processes, Building Materials and Building Finishes
  • Knowledge/Understanding of Financial and Cost Factors
  • Knowledge/Understanding of Property Development Process
  • Communication skills
  • Time management skills
  • Teamwork and Cooperation Skills
  • Interpersonal Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

