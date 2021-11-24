Junior Project Manager at SVA International

Purpose of the role:

To carry out the identified scope of services stipulated by SACPCMP for Candidate Construction Project Managers under the guidance of the Senior Project Manager, Technical Lead and/or Executive. The Jnr Project Manager will be client facing and is expected to represent the company in an ethical and professional manner.

Key Responsibilities:

This includes but not limited to assisting the Senior Project Manager/Technical Lead/Executive in:

Management and control all aspects of project from initiation to completion of the defect’s liability period:

Developing Project Brief

Develop, Implement and Monitor Project Implementation Plan

Establish, implement and monitor compliance to project procurement strategy and procedures

Prepare client/professional agreements

Prepare and Monitor Development Programme

Chair and record client, design and site meetings

Prepare project documentation and construction programme

Prepare project tender packages with Professional Quantity Surveyor

Adjudicate submitted tenders and prepare award letters

Prepare contractor, subcontractor, and supplier contracts

Review, Adjudicate and award contractual claims

Review and Approve Construction Documentation Schedule produced by Contractor

Review and Approve Monthly progress payment certificates

Prepare monthly project progress reports

Issue Certificates of Sectional, Practical and Final Completion

Produce Project closeout report

Procurement, Management and Control of direct contractors engaged by the client for furniture, fittings and equipment

Coordination, Management and Control all work arising out of the failure of any consultant, contractors, suppliers or other external party to perform its obligations.

Coordination and Management of services required in respect of damage to or destruction of the works, insurance matters, postponement, or cancellation of agreements.

Performing additional services resulting from changes by the client to previously issued instructions.

Conducting weekly progress and program review – planed versus actual

Implementing remedial action plans to recover project time delays.

Undertaking reviews of extension of time delays and make recommendations to the client.

Regular site visits to ascertain site progress, build quality, construction related concerns, interface coordination issues etc.

Providing value engineering services to bring project costs within budget

Management of project costs to provide accurate reporting to client.

Completion of the project on time and to client’s requirements and expectations.

Job Requirements:

Qualification:

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Building Science / Civil Engineering / Construction Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Property Development/Architecture

Registered with SACPCMP as a [URL Removed]

Experience:

2 – 3 years’ experience in any built environment discipline

1 – 3 years construction project management experience

Experience in Commercial/Retail/Student Accommodation market sectors

MS Project, Excel, Word, Powerpoint

Business and Report writing

Knowledge of BIM360 – advantageous

Person Requirements:

Key Competencies:

Planning and Organizational Skills

People Management Skills

Leadership Skills

Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Knowledge/Understanding of Construction Contracts i.e. PROCSA, JBCC, NEC, GCC

Knowledge/Understanding of Building design processes

Knowledge/Understanding of Construction processes, Building Materials and Building Finishes

Knowledge/Understanding of Financial and Cost Factors

Knowledge/Understanding of Property Development Process

Communication skills

Time management skills

Teamwork and Cooperation Skills

Interpersonal Skills

Desired Skills:

Degree/Diploma in Building Science / Civil Engineering / Construction Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Property Development/Architecture

MS Project

SACPCMP

construction project management

Commercial/Retail/Student Accommodation

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position