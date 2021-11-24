Lead Systems Engineer (CH734) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for a Lead Systems Engineer at their Head office.
Profile of the ideal candidate:
- An individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software.
- Will need to be comfortable working alone, within a team and must be able to interact with business users at all levels.
- Must have the ability to research and learn on the job.
- Should be technical minded with strong IT troubleshooting skills.
- Must be able to lead by example and set clear goals for the team to achieve. The ability to train and mentor staff.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Strong team lead capabilities (for VMWare / Intel team)
- The ability to plan and prioritize workloads
- Strong VMWare and Microsoft Server Skills
- Strong DHCP, DNS and Active directory
- Strong Linux skills – Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Debian GNU/Linux 5, FreeBSD, Ubuntu, Suse
- Good Server hardware experience, blade and rack mount servers.
- SCCM, SCOM
- Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Oracle Linux Virtual Manager
- SAN storage provisioning in OLVM and VMWare
QUALIFICATIONS
- Tertiary education and
- Relevant technology courses attended.
- Certifications such as MCSE, VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- Preferably 10+ Years advanced IT Server Support and Team Lead experience
- Microsoft Licensing and VMWare Licensing
- Linux Skills
- VMWare
- Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];
- DCHP, DNS and Active directory
- SharePoint
- SCCM – SCOM
- Intel Hardware Virtual switches Fibre cards Blade and Rack mount servers
- Storage SAN
- SNAPT Load Balancing support and configuration
TECHNICALEssential CompetenciesExposure to relevant IT Infrastructure Technology such as:
- VMWare Administration
- Windows Server Administration
- AD, DNS, DHCP
- Linux
- Storage
- Good Troubleshooting skills (Hardware and Software)
Advantageous Competencies:
- Control M
- SQL Server
- SAS Analytical software and Solutions
BEHAVIOURAL:
- Good communication skills
- Team Orientation
- Self-Starter
- Self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Team player
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.