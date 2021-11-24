Lead Systems Engineer (CH734) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Nov 24, 2021

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for a Lead Systems Engineer at their Head office.

Profile of the ideal candidate:

  • An individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software.
  • Will need to be comfortable working alone, within a team and must be able to interact with business users at all levels.
  • Must have the ability to research and learn on the job.
  • Should be technical minded with strong IT troubleshooting skills.
  • Must be able to lead by example and set clear goals for the team to achieve. The ability to train and mentor staff.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Strong team lead capabilities (for VMWare / Intel team)
  • The ability to plan and prioritize workloads
  • Strong VMWare and Microsoft Server Skills
  • Strong DHCP, DNS and Active directory
  • Strong Linux skills – Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Debian GNU/Linux 5, FreeBSD, Ubuntu, Suse
  • Good Server hardware experience, blade and rack mount servers.
  • SCCM, SCOM
  • Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Oracle Linux Virtual Manager
  • SAN storage provisioning in OLVM and VMWare

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Tertiary education and
  • Relevant technology courses attended.
  • Certifications such as MCSE, VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

  • Preferably 10+ Years advanced IT Server Support and Team Lead experience
  • Microsoft Licensing and VMWare Licensing
  • Linux Skills
  • VMWare
  • Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • DCHP, DNS and Active directory
  • SharePoint
  • SCCM – SCOM
  • Intel Hardware Virtual switches Fibre cards Blade and Rack mount servers
  • Storage SAN
  • SNAPT Load Balancing support and configuration

TECHNICALEssential CompetenciesExposure to relevant IT Infrastructure Technology such as:

  • VMWare Administration
  • Windows Server Administration
  • AD, DNS, DHCP
  • Linux
  • Storage
  • Good Troubleshooting skills (Hardware and Software)

Advantageous Competencies:

  • Control M
  • SQL Server
  • SAS Analytical software and Solutions

BEHAVIOURAL:

  • Good communication skills
  • Team Orientation
  • Self-Starter
  • Self-motivated
  • Attention to detail
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Team player

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

