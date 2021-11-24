Lead Systems Engineer (CH734) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for a Lead Systems Engineer at their Head office.

Profile of the ideal candidate:

An individual who is passionate about technology, both hardware and software.

Will need to be comfortable working alone, within a team and must be able to interact with business users at all levels.

Must have the ability to research and learn on the job.

Should be technical minded with strong IT troubleshooting skills.

Must be able to lead by example and set clear goals for the team to achieve. The ability to train and mentor staff.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Strong team lead capabilities (for VMWare / Intel team)

The ability to plan and prioritize workloads

Strong VMWare and Microsoft Server Skills

Strong DHCP, DNS and Active directory

Strong Linux skills – Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Debian GNU/Linux 5, FreeBSD, Ubuntu, Suse

Good Server hardware experience, blade and rack mount servers.

SCCM, SCOM

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Oracle Linux Virtual Manager

SAN storage provisioning in OLVM and VMWare

QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary education and

Relevant technology courses attended.

Certifications such as MCSE, VMWare Certified Professional (VCP)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

Preferably 10+ Years advanced IT Server Support and Team Lead experience

Microsoft Licensing and VMWare Licensing

Linux Skills

VMWare

Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];

DCHP, DNS and Active directory

SharePoint

SCCM – SCOM

Intel Hardware Virtual switches Fibre cards Blade and Rack mount servers

Storage SAN

SNAPT Load Balancing support and configuration

TECHNICALEssential CompetenciesExposure to relevant IT Infrastructure Technology such as:

VMWare Administration

Windows Server Administration

AD, DNS, DHCP

Linux

Storage

Good Troubleshooting skills (Hardware and Software)

Advantageous Competencies:

Control M

SQL Server

SAS Analytical software and Solutions

BEHAVIOURAL:

Good communication skills

Team Orientation

Self-Starter

Self-motivated

Attention to detail

Must be able to work under pressure

Team player

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

