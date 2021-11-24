Manager – Software Architecture and Innovation

Key Accountabilities:
- Interacting with potential and current clients, product sponsors and development teams to envision, model and provide initial development models and designs for software development. This will be done in collaboration with the Development Team Leads
- Designing, reviewing, and refining coding standards with developers
- Working in collaboration with the development teams and providing mentorship as required
- Listening to input from the teams, becoming familiar with their skills and interests, and sharing knowledge
- Technical leadership, responsibility, and authority, steering the development teams
- Upskilling on new development methodologies and staying up to date with modern technologies
- Coaching and mentoring the development teams with technical problems and their progression
- Identifying business requirements and requirements of the stakeholders on projects
- Designing the solutions based on the received requirements
- Choosing the system architecture and each individual component of this system at a high level
- Selecting the technologies for implementation of each component and connections between the components
- Architectural reviews, code reviews, and writing project documentation and its support
- Creating unified development standards. Working with technical team leads and the wider development team to ensure that they are followed and updated
- Controlling the architecture during the next iteration of the system release, which includes but not limited to control over correct use of architecture, project timing, system synchronization, quality control, environment selection, dispute resolution, technical problem resolution, and risk identification and mitigation.
- Performing other duties as assigned
Required Skills:
- Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take projects and run with it (From nothing all the way to getting a smile and thumbs up from our clients).
- Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes. You must be able to think outside of the box.
- Language JSS has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.
- Communication Your daily job will regularly require communication with JSS Team members. The ability to clearly communicate, on a technical level, is essential to your job. This includes verbal and written communication.
Preferred Qualifications:
- 10 years .NET full stack development experience and MS SQL experience
- 10 years experience working with internal and external clients architecting new software products and solutions
- 5 years experience in system Integration and agile software development and implementation
- 5 years experience in a development team leadership role
- 5 years or more experience in managing team leads
- 5 years experience in Azure technology
Other Requirements:
- SA citizenship