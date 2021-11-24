Mobile Developer (React Native) – Sandton – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you are looking for a fast moving, creative and challenging environment, then this is the place to be!!!

An international private bank with a culture like no other is seeking an extraordinary Mobile Developer who is highly skilled in React Native to join their multi-skilled team in pushing the boundaries of technology whilst delivery a high touch experience to their clients .

You will be required to implement new applications, maintain and enhance existing apps whilst providing support to the business.

Requirements:

React Native Essential

Solid JavaScript experience

Backbone

AngularJS

TDD Experience

UI/UX design experience

Experience in building, signing and deploying iOS and Android apps

Responsibilities:

Implement new app features

Maintain, enhance, and support existing apps

Providing support and assistance to the business as a technology subject matter expert

Desired Skills:

React

AngularJS

Backbone

JavaScript

