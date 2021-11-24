.NET Core (Production Developer) at Reverside

.Net Core (Production Developer)
We are looking for.NetProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of experience in Development & Production Supportin .Net Corewith a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Output/Core Tasks:
Participating in the software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, and configuring existing systems Core Development.
Responsibilities (but not limited to)
- Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net.
- MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Review & refactor code Analysis of system requirements Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture
- Prioritization of tasks Impact analysis
- Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.
- Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments Setup and configure the application on QA and Production environment System
- Update documentation as changes occurs
- Document development & operational procedures
- System support Assist with system support during production POC phases.
- Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for the duration of the POC period.
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications Test own programs/artifacts
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments
- Updates of data model documentation
- Technical support/assistance to others on own programs/systems
- Provide standby/support (when applicable)
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.
- System Architecture User Interface design Expert
- Business Logic and Rules Layers
- SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks
- Familiar with Agile environments
Knowledge:
- Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional, and engaging.
- Troubleshooting abilities
- Experience with code deployments to environments
- System design, planning, and maintenance experience