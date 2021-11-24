.NET Core (Production Developer) at Reverside

.Net Core (Production Developer)

We are looking for.NetProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of experience in Development & Production Supportin .Net Corewith a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Output/Core Tasks:



Participating in the software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, and configuring existing systems Core Development.



Responsibilities (but not limited to)

Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net.

MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Review & refactor code Analysis of system requirements Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture

Prioritization of tasks Impact analysis

Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.

Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments Setup and configure the application on QA and Production environment System

Update documentation as changes occurs

Document development & operational procedures

System support Assist with system support during production POC phases.

Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for the duration of the POC period.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications Test own programs/artifacts

Test Interfaces to other systems

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments

Updates of data model documentation

Technical support/assistance to others on own programs/systems

Provide standby/support (when applicable)

Experience:

Minimum 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.

System Architecture User Interface design Expert

Business Logic and Rules Layers

SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks

Familiar with Agile environments

Knowledge:

Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional, and engaging.

Troubleshooting abilities

Experience with code deployments to environments

System design, planning, and maintenance experience

Learn more/Apply for this position