.NET Core (Production Developer) at Reverside

Nov 24, 2021

.Net Core (Production Developer)

We are looking for.NetProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years of experience in Development & Production Supportin .Net Corewith a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Output/Core Tasks:

Participating in the software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, and configuring existing systems Core Development.

Responsibilities (but not limited to)

  • Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net.

  • MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

  • Review & refactor code Analysis of system requirements Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture

  • Prioritization of tasks Impact analysis

  • Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.

  • Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments Setup and configure the application on QA and Production environment System

  • Update documentation as changes occurs

  • Document development & operational procedures

  • System support Assist with system support during production POC phases.

  • Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for the duration of the POC period.

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications Test own programs/artifacts

  • Test Interfaces to other systems

  • Provide test information to Testers

  • Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments

  • Updates of data model documentation

  • Technical support/assistance to others on own programs/systems

  • Provide standby/support (when applicable)

Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.

  • System Architecture User Interface design Expert

  • Business Logic and Rules Layers

  • SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks

  • Familiar with Agile environments

Knowledge:

  • Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional, and engaging.

  • Troubleshooting abilities

  • Experience with code deployments to environments

  • System design, planning, and maintenance experience

