Principal Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Principal Cisco ACI Network Engineer to join their great team for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

If you want to build your experience within Multiple Sectors in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Certification:

At least 5 years of experience with Cisco IOS/IOU, Routing, Switching and Firewalls technologies required.

Cisco ACI

CCNP

CCIE R&S

CCIE

CCIE Data Center

Skills:

Manages day-to-day activities related to ACI

Defines technical service level agreements (SLAs) for ACI.

Establishes and coordinates coordination of ACI projects with the Solutions Engineering team.

Manages internal support to customers to resolve issues related to ACI.

Provides ongoing program management to prepare for the transition to ACI.

Enforces internal security policies related to ACI architecture and production systems

Provides consulting services to network engineering users in the local vicinity of the Cisco Systems Campus.

Utilizes expertise in standard data center solutions to assess the network requirements of new technologies.

Supports planning and designing large-scale data center implementations.

Ensures data center solutions are executed Deep and extensive knowledge of all Cisco ACI features and functionality

Extensive product knowledge of Cisco’s IOS/IOU, NX-OS and other core technologies that provide the foundation for Cisco ACI.

Ability to meet timelines and technical requirements.

Experience with Cisco’s Data Center Applications and Data Center solutions.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

