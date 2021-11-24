Senior Software Developer

Nov 24, 2021

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced Senior Software Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.

The ideal candidates role will entail the following:

  • Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the

budget

  • Produce clean, efficient code based on the specification & requirement
  • Integrate software components & third-party programs
  • Verify & deploy the programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
  • Gather & evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend & execute improvements
  • Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset and experience

  • IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
  • 7+ years of experience as a Software development (mobile app specific)
  • Excellent understanding & experience on the following:
  • Reactive Native, React JS, PHP, Java/ .Net, Triggers, cursers & indexes
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • PLSQL
  • React
  • ReactJS
  • Java
  • PHP
  • Mobile app

Learn more/Apply for this position