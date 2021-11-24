Senior Software Developer

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced Senior Software Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.

The ideal candidates role will entail the following:

Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the

budget

Produce clean, efficient code based on the specification & requirement

Integrate software components & third-party programs

Verify & deploy the programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software

Gather & evaluate user feedback

Recommend & execute improvements

Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset and experience

IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)

7+ years of experience as a Software development (mobile app specific)

Excellent understanding & experience on the following:

Reactive Native, React JS, PHP, Java/ .Net, Triggers, cursers & indexes

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Desired Skills:

PLSQL

React

ReactJS

Java

PHP

Mobile app

