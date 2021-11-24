Senior Software Engineer at The Focus Group

Senior Software Engineer Location: RemoteRemuneration: Salary, performance incentive and benefits including but not limited to medical aid and provident fund Our client is the biggest final mile on demand delivery service in Africa. They are obsessed with eradicating anxiety from deliveries, for senders, receivers, and drivers. We work in a small, highly collaborative agile team where every member contributes equally to the delivery of quality software. Engagement, ownership and shared responsibility are mission critical values. Your development knowledge will be valued and challenged in various projects, and your knowledge and strategic thinking will be key to the success of the team. The ideal candidate will be comfortable designing, coding, testing, and deploying front-end and back-end solutions in a React & .NET Core respectively. Aside from strong technical skills, we’re looking for a team player and a great communicator. Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):
- Building compelling features for the tools and applications
- Collaborating with the team on new interfaces and products
- Managing, monitoring and deploying product features and releases
- Maintaining high code quality and maintainability
- Validate that user expectations are achieved during the development process
- Developing product concepts based on identi?ed market needs
- Complying with de?ned coding standards
- Designing, implementing and reviewing new API features
- Dev testing one’s own code thoroughly and QAing the code of other developers
- API implementation and new features design for client app
- API integrations support
- Test-driven development (TDD)
Necessary Soft Skills
- Clear communicator (written and verbal), to communicate expectations to developers and other stakeholders
- Demonstrate creative / abstract problem solving abilities
- Demonstrate ability to translate business requirements into technical production plans
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
- Maturity in judgment
- Able to work as part of a team
- Maintain control and composure in high pressure, complex situations
Professional Requirements
- 2 – 5+ years of experience working within an object-oriented developer environment (Ideally C# /.NET Framework / .NET Core)
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related ?eld
- Understanding of modern web technologies and design patterns
- Knowledge of SDLC in AGILE environment
- Strong technical documentation and diagramming abilities
- Ability to grasp and solve technical problems
- Evident creative thinking and problem solving abilities
- Understanding of test-driven development (TDD)
- Knowledge of tools, concepts, and methodologies of QA
Tools you will be working with (training will be o?ered where necessary)
- .NET Core / C#
- React / React Native / JavaScript (ES 6+)
- PostgreSQL
- Git / Gitlab
- Jira / Con?uence
- Elasticsearch
- Reddis
- Rabbit MQ