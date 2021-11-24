Senior Software Engineer at The Focus Group

Senior Software Engineer Location: RemoteRemuneration: Salary, performance incentive and benefits including but not limited to medical aid and provident fund Our client is the biggest final mile on demand delivery service in Africa. They are obsessed with eradicating anxiety from deliveries, for senders, receivers, and drivers. We work in a small, highly collaborative agile team where every member contributes equally to the delivery of quality software. Engagement, ownership and shared responsibility are mission critical values. Your development knowledge will be valued and challenged in various projects, and your knowledge and strategic thinking will be key to the success of the team. The ideal candidate will be comfortable designing, coding, testing, and deploying front-end and back-end solutions in a React & .NET Core respectively. Aside from strong technical skills, we’re looking for a team player and a great communicator. Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):

Building compelling features for the tools and applications

Collaborating with the team on new interfaces and products

Managing, monitoring and deploying product features and releases

Maintaining high code quality and maintainability

Validate that user expectations are achieved during the development process

Developing product concepts based on identi?ed market needs

Complying with de?ned coding standards

Designing, implementing and reviewing new API features

Dev testing one’s own code thoroughly and QAing the code of other developers

API implementation and new features design for client app

API integrations support

Test-driven development (TDD)

Necessary Soft Skills

Clear communicator (written and verbal), to communicate expectations to developers and other stakeholders

Demonstrate creative / abstract problem solving abilities

Demonstrate ability to translate business requirements into technical production plans

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Maturity in judgment

Able to work as part of a team

Maintain control and composure in high pressure, complex situations

Professional Requirements

2 – 5+ years of experience working within an object-oriented developer environment (Ideally C# /.NET Framework / .NET Core)

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related ?eld

Understanding of modern web technologies and design patterns

Knowledge of SDLC in AGILE environment

Strong technical documentation and diagramming abilities

Ability to grasp and solve technical problems

Evident creative thinking and problem solving abilities

Understanding of test-driven development (TDD)

Knowledge of tools, concepts, and methodologies of QA

Tools you will be working with (training will be o?ered where necessary)

.NET Core / C# React / React Native / JavaScript (ES 6+) PostgreSQL Git / Gitlab Jira / Con?uence Elasticsearch Reddis Rabbit MQ

