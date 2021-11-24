Senior UX Specialist

Calling all Senior UX Specialists!! Do you have 5+ years’ experience working in a Senior UX Role and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Human or Computer Sciences or Design Degree?

Manage UX across TOBi and TOBi Assist: Define strategy and methodology to drive continues improvement in the UX environment Do detailed analysis on project outcomes and map back to Customer Experience outcomes to determine the gap Align initiatives to company strategy to determine priority and drive customer centricity Drive deep analysis and implementation of customer centric experiences Form strategic partnerships with other departments and markets to ensure execution Embed best practice

About The Employer:

Preferred: User Experience User Research Leadership Conversational Design Multi-channel designDo not miss this opportunity – Apply today!

Learn more/Apply for this position