Service Desk Agent

Nov 24, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12
  • A+, N+
  • Telephone Etiquette Skills
  • ITIL Foundation

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Must possess ability to work in a highly pressurised environment, with high levels of accountability and responsibility.
  • Must be service-orientated and maintain focus on delivery and best business practices at all times.

Experience required:

  • 2 – 3 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
  • 2 – 3 Customer service experience
  • 1 ?? 2 Years?? experience in First call resolution

