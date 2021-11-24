Solutions Architect

Calling all Solution Architects! Do you have 5-7 years’ experience in at least three disciplines, such as Business, Information, Solution or Technical Architecture, Application Development, Middleware, Information Analysis, Database Management or Operations in a Multitier Environment? And have a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis or other related fields?

Responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability / user journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture. This role is responsible for the technical analysis and holistic solution design of future capabilities and features, including external dependencies, cross-domain APIs, and technical enablers / stories.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack:

Scrum

Kanban

XP

TDD

BDD

Professional experience and knowledge of Digital & Telecommunications Industries strongly preferredDo not miss this opportunity!!Apply today!

