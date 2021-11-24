SQL Developer

Nov 24, 2021

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced SQL Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.

Your role will include:

  • Deliver both mobile/Web App, CRM & Business management systems
  • Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement
  • Troubleshoot, debug, & upgrade existing software
  • Gather & evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend & execute the improvements
  • Develop technical documents & unit test cases for the references & reporting
  • Adhere to high quality development principles while delivering the solutions, within the budget
  • Integrate software components & third-party programs
  • Verify & deploy programs and systems

Your skillset and experience:

  • IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
  • 7+ years of experience as a SQL developer
  • Excellent understanding & experience of SQL programming
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • PLSQL
  • ER
  • CRM
  • sql
  • Business management
  • Indexing
  • functions
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

