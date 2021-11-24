SQL Developer

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced SQL Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.

Your role will include:

Deliver both mobile/Web App, CRM & Business management systems

Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement

Troubleshoot, debug, & upgrade existing software

Gather & evaluate user feedback

Recommend & execute the improvements

Develop technical documents & unit test cases for the references & reporting

Adhere to high quality development principles while delivering the solutions, within the budget

Integrate software components & third-party programs

Verify & deploy programs and systems

Your skillset and experience:

IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)

7+ years of experience as a SQL developer

Excellent understanding & experience of SQL programming

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Skills:

PLSQL

ER

CRM

sql

Business management

Indexing

functions

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

