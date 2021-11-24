Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced SQL Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.
Your role will include:
- Deliver both mobile/Web App, CRM & Business management systems
- Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement
- Troubleshoot, debug, & upgrade existing software
- Gather & evaluate user feedback
- Recommend & execute the improvements
- Develop technical documents & unit test cases for the references & reporting
- Adhere to high quality development principles while delivering the solutions, within the budget
- Integrate software components & third-party programs
- Verify & deploy programs and systems
Your skillset and experience:
- IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
- 7+ years of experience as a SQL developer
- Excellent understanding & experience of SQL programming
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL
Lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Skills:
- PLSQL
- ER
- CRM
- sql
- Business management
- Indexing
- functions
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years