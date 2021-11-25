Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions(Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Nov 25, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven software development
  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
    • Minimum
      • Java Script Framework
      • XML
      • HTML 5
      • CSS
      • Java
      • JSP
      • SQL
      • Web Services
      • Spring
      • Rest Services
      • Mobile Development
      • Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

