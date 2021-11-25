D365 Business Central Consultant / Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is looking to expand their IT team based in Malta.They are looking for an experienced Consultant / Developer D365 Business Central to work with their EU and UK based customers on various projects. You must be willing to relocate to Malta for this position (relocation costs will be covered).

Malta is an island nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea just south of Sicily. A breathtaking island with a warm/sunny climate and breathtaking landscapes. There is a large expat community in Malta and a very good education system which is based on the UK schooling system. English is widely spoken and is used as the language of choice in schools on the Island. If you are looking for a warm/sunny climate with the ability to travel to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Malta offers you this and much more. Requirements:

Fluent in English (Read, write, speak)

Information Technology Degree or related qualification

5+ years’ experience working with Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Basic experience with cloud technologies

Extensive knowledge of .NET framework

Professional experienced in developing object-oriented code using Visual Studio

MS SQL Server and experience in writing SQL queries

Knowledge of TFS

You will be joining a close nit team, with flexible working conditions. On offer is an attractive remuneration package which will be based on qualifications and work experience. There are several benefits on offer which will include: Relocation costs, initial housing, health insurance, life Insurance & travel insuranceResponsibilities include:

Analyze and document the client’s business requirements

Produce strategies to meet those requirements using practical Dynamics 365 business solutions

Evaluate all business processes, Gap/Fit Analysis findings, functional design documents, testing scripts, training documents and progress updates.

Outline and remodel business processes using standard Dynamics 365 business procedures.

Provide training as needed.

Assist in deployment procedures and support.

Customize Dynamics 365 Business Central

Create interfaces between Dynamics 365 and other external applications.

Perform data migrations to and from Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Unit test and document deliverables.

Release components to test

Desired Skills:

