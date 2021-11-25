Developer – Full Stack at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Analysing, designing and producing quality software, using the HTML5, CSS, Typescript and SOLID principles.
- Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.
- Adhering to and improving the defined standards and best practices.
- Creating estimates and reviewing them with various teams.
- Communicating status and escalating risks timeously.
- Identifying, analysing and fixing scalability & performance issues.
- Meeting the defined specifications and/or requirements.
- Proactively sharing knowledge within the team.
- Reviewing and fixing all defects found.
- Debugging and simulating using Test Harness and Emulators / OS / Browser.
- Working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality.
- Testing software as well as all changes made and ensuring that existing functionality works.
- Contributing to the improvement of the quality standards and processes.
- Providing effective and timely feedback on support issues.
- Providing support for product related issues in production in a timely manner.
- Providing support to dependent teams.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Required Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience in software development
- Experience in following:
- HTML, CSS, Typescript and JavaScript
- OO experience in C# or Java
- Productivity tools (e.g. Azure, GIT)
- Understand code static analysis tools – SonarQube / TSLint.
- Emulators / OS / Browser experience.
- Understand / participate in the SDLC process.
- Understand / participate fully in Agile practices (Scrum).
- Mobile development experience would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- TypeScript