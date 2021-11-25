(Finance) Data Administrator

Our client is seeking a Finance Data Administrator who will be responsible for ensuring all payment processor data imported to the financial system is complete, accurate and timeous.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Data integration:

Obtain all documentation regarding new processors.

Works with various teams to understand data flow.

Liaise with BI (Business Intelligence) team and the software development team to ensure that the finance systems can cater for new products and finance is able to adequately report to the business.

Compare data from the gaming server to data processed to the financial system and investigate, report, and resolve any reconciling differences on a daily/weekly/monthly basis.

Compare data from various sources to ensure that it reconciles to each other.

Liaise with relevant members of the finance team to explain any new processes and reporting required.

Ensure that all processor and gaming data is provided, so that reconciliation of banks and vendors may be completed effectively.

Continuously looks beyond numbers to identify root cause and data trends.

Ensure that source data from processors corresponds with matrix feeds provided for the following transaction types: Deposits

Refunds

Refund Returns

All Fees

Chargebacks

Inter-Account transfers

Funding

WithdrawalsAdministration:

Upkeeping of processor/vendor contact list.

Adhoc administrative duties that might [URL Removed] and Monthly Reporting

Provide Snippets for various website sample [URL Removed] Criteria:

Completed financial qualification (preferably in accounting/finance and IT)

Previous experience working with numbers and large amounts of data

Demonstrable Excel skills

Demonstrable Communication skills

Experience with accounting software packages

Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to the Organizational Culture

Desired Skills:

Data Administrator

Finance Administrator

