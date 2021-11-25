Our client, an International Company is seeking a Front End Web Developer who will form a vital part of a team of multi-skilled Developers who are responsible for creating innovative responsive fluid websites that facilitates a great user experience. Our clients dynamic environment is fast paced, using Agile and self-organizing principles in order for our teams to deliver the highest quality products.
Duties include, but not limited to:
- Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components
- Research and develop new technologies
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Proposing website solutions as required
- Partake in code reviews
- Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brandsEssential Criteria:
- A minimum of 2 year’s years web development experience
- Relevant degree/ diploma
- Experience in working with Agile Teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects
Tech Stack:
- Angular 8/9
- C# .NET Core
- HTML5 / CSS3
- Git / Source Control
- JavaScript
- Responsive Web Design
- mongoDB 2
Desirable Criteria:
- Understanding of the following:
- Docker / Kubernetes
- Kafka / RabbitMQ
- OAuth and OpenID
- Web components
Person Specifications:
- Accountability and Execution
- Adaptability / Flexibility
- Resilient
- Self-Starter
- Planning & Organizing
- Collaborative Relationships
- Influences effectively
- Time management
- Attention to detail
- Team Orientation
- Decision Making
Desired Skills:
- Front End Web Developer