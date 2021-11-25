Front End Web Developer

Nov 25, 2021

Our client, an International Company is seeking a Front End Web Developer who will form a vital part of a team of multi-skilled Developers who are responsible for creating innovative responsive fluid websites that facilitates a great user experience. Our clients dynamic environment is fast paced, using Agile and self-organizing principles in order for our teams to deliver the highest quality products.

Duties include, but not limited to:

  • Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components
  • Research and develop new technologies
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Proposing website solutions as required
  • Partake in code reviews
  • Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brandsEssential Criteria:
  • A minimum of 2 year’s years web development experience
  • Relevant degree/ diploma
  • Experience in working with Agile Teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects

Tech Stack:

  • Angular 8/9
  • C# .NET Core
  • HTML5 / CSS3
  • Git / Source Control
  • JavaScript
  • Responsive Web Design
  • mongoDB 2

Desirable Criteria:

  • Understanding of the following:
  • Docker / Kubernetes
  • Kafka / RabbitMQ
  • OAuth and OpenID
  • Web components

Person Specifications:

  • Accountability and Execution
  • Adaptability / Flexibility
  • Resilient
  • Self-Starter
  • Planning & Organizing
  • Collaborative Relationships
  • Influences effectively
  • Time management
  • Attention to detail
  • Team Orientation
  • Decision Making

Desired Skills:

