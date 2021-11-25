Front End Web Developer

Our client, an International Company is seeking a Front End Web Developer who will form a vital part of a team of multi-skilled Developers who are responsible for creating innovative responsive fluid websites that facilitates a great user experience. Our clients dynamic environment is fast paced, using Agile and self-organizing principles in order for our teams to deliver the highest quality products.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components

Research and develop new technologies

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Proposing website solutions as required

Partake in code reviews

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brandsEssential Criteria:

A minimum of 2 year’s years web development experience

Relevant degree/ diploma

Experience in working with Agile Teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects

Tech Stack:

Angular 8/9

C# .NET Core

HTML5 / CSS3

Git / Source Control

JavaScript

Responsive Web Design

mongoDB 2

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of the following:

Docker / Kubernetes

Kafka / RabbitMQ

OAuth and OpenID

Web components

Person Specifications:

Accountability and Execution

Adaptability / Flexibility

Resilient

Self-Starter

Planning & Organizing

Collaborative Relationships

Influences effectively

Time management

Attention to detail

Team Orientation

Decision Making

Desired Skills:

