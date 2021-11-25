Frontend Web Developer – Midrand – Contract – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you in need a new opportunity that will challenge you whilst allowing you to work with the latest cutting-edge technologies?

A German automotive company is on the hunt for a Senior Frontend Web Developer who is able to rapidly experiment with multiple solutions, implement pixel perfect UI designs, implement re-usable HTML and SCSS as well as ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

5+ years of experience

JavaScript

Typescript

Angular 5+

HTML 5

SCSS

JSON

Mobile Responsive Styling

SCSS Animations

Responsibilities:

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover, no over-engineering.

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Reference Number for this position is SJ53656. This is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

HTML 5

JSON

JavaScript

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position