Full Stack C# Tech Lead / Solutions Architect (Azure / AWS) – Johannesburg – up to R1.6m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 25, 2021

An acclaimed and leading financial powerhouse is in search of a Full Stack Tech Lead / Solutions Architect with key experience in cloud concepts, patterns and principles across both Azure and AWS.

Expect to lead a large team of Software Engineers working on Greenfield projects and new business model initiatives in partnership with AWS and Microsoft.

Apply Now!!!!

Requirements:

  • 10 years’ experience deep software engineering and hard-core coding -C#
  • 2 + years’ experience Architecting solutions and mentoring/ guiding teams
  • Deep skills .Net Framework, .Net Core, MS SQL, jQuery JavaScript & API’s
  • Comfortable with Azure and AWS
  • Experience in infrastructure as code software (e.g., Terraform) will serve you well
  • Terraform
  • Angular
  • React
  • TypeScript
  • REST

Reference Number for this position is TRA53993 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA excluding bonuses; negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • REST
  • AWS
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position