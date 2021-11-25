Full Stack C# Tech Lead / Solutions Architect (Azure / AWS) – Johannesburg – up to R1.6m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An acclaimed and leading financial powerhouse is in search of a Full Stack Tech Lead / Solutions Architect with key experience in cloud concepts, patterns and principles across both Azure and AWS.
Expect to lead a large team of Software Engineers working on Greenfield projects and new business model initiatives in partnership with AWS and Microsoft.
Apply Now!!!!
Requirements:
- 10 years’ experience deep software engineering and hard-core coding -C#
- 2 + years’ experience Architecting solutions and mentoring/ guiding teams
- Deep skills .Net Framework, .Net Core, MS SQL, jQuery JavaScript & API’s
- Comfortable with Azure and AWS
- Experience in infrastructure as code software (e.g., Terraform) will serve you well
- Terraform
- Angular
- React
- TypeScript
- REST
Reference Number for this position is TRA53993 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA excluding bonuses; negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- React
- REST
- AWS
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree