Full Stack C# Tech Lead / Solutions Architect (Azure / AWS) – Johannesburg – up to R1.6m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Full Stack C# Tech Lead / Solutions Architect (Azure / AWS) – Johannesburg – up to R1.6m per annum

An acclaimed and leading financial powerhouse is in search of a Full Stack Tech Lead / Solutions Architect with key experience in cloud concepts, patterns and principles across both Azure and AWS.

Expect to lead a large team of Software Engineers working on Greenfield projects and new business model initiatives in partnership with AWS and Microsoft.

Requirements:

10 years’ experience deep software engineering and hard-core coding -C#

2 + years’ experience Architecting solutions and mentoring/ guiding teams

Deep skills .Net Framework, .Net Core, MS SQL, jQuery JavaScript & API’s

Comfortable with Azure and AWS

Experience in infrastructure as code software (e.g., Terraform) will serve you well

Terraform

Angular

React

TypeScript

REST

