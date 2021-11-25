Full Stack Developer

Currently recruiting Full Stack Developer for an organisation in Sandton

Duties and Responsibilities:

Help clients develop and maintain software solutions using IEEE standards and best practices

Strong communication with Clients, Project Managers and Business Analysts using technical expertise, risk and objectives

Help maintain a growth mind set with peers

Work in Agile environment

Become a System Matters Expert for various implementation of software solutions.

Required Technical and Professional Expertise:

5 years minimum experience in a Full Stack Software Engineering

5 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process

4 year minimum experience developing in Java or Microsoft .NET, and web frameworks

4 year minimum experience developing APIs, Microservices and cloud native applications

4 year minimum experience with frontend and backend development

2 year minimum experience with one of more database technologies, can be relational or non relational Not Limited to (Postgress, Oracle , MSSQL , MySQL, Moria, Mongo, Dynamo)

Proficient in CSS, HTML, JavaScript and one or more web frameworks (AngularJS, ReactJS)

Proficient in frontend and backend integrations.

Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments.

Proficient in source control (Git or SVN)

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise:

2 years experience with Containers, Docker, Kubernetes

2 years experience in CICD (Jenkins or equivalent)

Java Frameworks not limited to (Springs, Quarkus, Jersey)

Microsoft .NET or .NET Core (MVC, Entity)

Proficient in cloud technologies not limited to (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google)

Proficient in messaging technologies such as Kafka

Proficient in basic DevOps strategy and implementation

Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments.

Proficient in source control (Git or SVN) and Git Flows

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Salary

