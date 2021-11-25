Full Stack Developer (AngularJS, JavaScript, C#) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Your creative & meticulous ability to code an Angular page that can talk to an API is sought by a global leader in cutting-edge Cloud-based Tech seeking its next Full Stack Developer. You will require at least 2+ years AngularJS, JavaScript, Git, C#, RESTful APIs and comfortable fixing Back End bugs. If you want to work in a collaborative team finding innovative solutions to interesting problems, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2+ years experience with C#, RESTful API experience, Angular/Angular JS, Git.

Advantageous –

AWS Cloud Tech experience.

.NET Core.

MS SQL.

TypeScript.

JavaScript.

Kendo.

DOM experience.

Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ethical.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position