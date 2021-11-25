Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) – Semi Remote/Johannesburg – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 25, 2021

An innovative and elite organisation within the Financial Services sector is on the prowl for a Full Stack successor with a focus in Java and Angular.

As a Full Stack Developer, you get to apply your critical thinking and problem-solving techniques to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Latest and cutting-edge technology along with a gratifying ambiance, who said that you cannot have your bread buttered on both sides?

What you need to catch their attention?

  • A minimum of 6 – 8 years’ experience with Development (Java and Angular)
  • Hands on development experience
  • Experience in working with compliance, regulations and business entities within the Financial Services industry
  • Must be able to write Java Code
  • Java 8, Angular, SQL, Rancher, Docker, JavaScript, MongoDB, Springboot, PostgresSQL, Containerisation, Kubernetes and Opensource
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Reference Number for this position is KR54046 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg/ Semi remote based position, offering up to [URL Removed] per annum salary that is negotiable on experience and ability.
Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

