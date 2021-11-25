Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) – Semi Remote/Johannesburg – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative and elite organisation within the Financial Services sector is on the prowl for a Full Stack successor with a focus in Java and Angular.

As a Full Stack Developer, you get to apply your critical thinking and problem-solving techniques to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Latest and cutting-edge technology along with a gratifying ambiance, who said that you cannot have your bread buttered on both sides?

What you need to catch their attention?

A minimum of 6 – 8 years’ experience with Development (Java and Angular)

Hands on development experience

Experience in working with compliance, regulations and business entities within the Financial Services industry

Must be able to write Java Code

Java 8, Angular, SQL, Rancher, Docker, JavaScript, MongoDB, Springboot, PostgresSQL, Containerisation, Kubernetes and Opensource

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Reference Number for this position is KR54046 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg/ Semi remote based position, offering up to [URL Removed] per annum salary that is negotiable on experience and ability.

