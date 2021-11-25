Full Stack/Mobile Developer (UI) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If youre driven to always write code that is well tested & document, then an innovative Cloud-based Tech seeks your passion for exceptional quality & UI skills to be their next Full Stack/Mobile Developer. Your core role will be upgrade next-gen mobile applications and the infrastructure while leveraging the latest in technological advancements to design a new suite of mobile apps. You must have at least 3+ years C#, Xamarin, RESTful APIs, MS SQL, AngularJS and .NET Core skills. If you enjoy finding innovative solutions to complex problems, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years experience developing software using C#, Xamarin, RESTful APIs, .NET core, MS SQL and AngularJS.

Advantageous

AWS Cloud experience.

MVVM.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive.

Open to direct feedback.

