INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE ENGINEER

The Role: Essential Functions:Note: The following list of Key Performance Areas and job activities are not exhaustive. IMQS

may instruct the employee at any time to carry out additional duties or responsibilities, which

fall, reasonably, within the ambit of the job, or in accordance with operational requirements.

Working in an agile software engineering team responsible for delivering infrastructure asset management.

Project management and operations management software to municipal clients.

The software is primarily browser-based, with IMQS providing the full stack either on-site or on a dedicated hosted environment.

Use best practices for developing high quality software using IMQS conventions and standards.

Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.

Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks used at IMQS.

Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code base.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done at IMQS and follow these internal processes.

Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.

Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.

Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other developers or the release system.

Provide mentoring to junior team members.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

3-year degree in IT from a reputable institution with software development as focus in the programme.

3-year BSc. Computer Science degree from a reputable institution.

Preferred Qualification:

Relational databases

REST-based services

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies

Financial systems integration and financial systems

Version control systems

Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.

Experience Required:

5 years of work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting languages.

Experience in Java and browser scripting languages

Key Accountabilities:

Strong sense of pride and responsibility: focused on producing quality work.

Good coping skills when working under pressure: assist the team in times when deadlines are looming.

Welcomes constructive criticism, embrace mentoring, willingness to upskill.

Work independently when required.

Collaborate and share knowledge freely.

Assist in the development of juniors in the team.

Personality and Attributes:

Focused on continuous self-improvement.

Above average communication skills

Strong ethical principles.

Approachable.

Pro-activeness.

Learn more/Apply for this position