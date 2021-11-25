Java Technical Lead Developer

We are looking for Java Technical Lead to join our team. We are looking for someone with a solid background as a Java Developer who also has a few years of proven Team Lead experience.

If youre excited to take on a new challenge and opportunity, please have a look at the below details and lets get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: South Africa (ideally based in Johannesburg but we are open to anywhere in South Africa)

Contract or Permanent Employment

Level: Technical Lead (10+ years of experience in Software / IT-Services industry overall + proven Lead experience)

Java, Spring Boot

Java Persistence API (JPA)

Java Messaging Service (JMS)

REST APIs, Microservices

Oracle RDBMS, PL/SQL

Struts and Tiles / JSP / jQuery

Git, Maven

Basic Linux server management skills

Docker

Knowledge of various phases of software development and methodologies

Experience with Agile development using Scrum process

Nice to have skills: Spring Cloud, Apache Cassandra, WebLogic Server Admin, Elasticsearch, FluentD and Kibana, Prometheus and Grafana, SSO / OHS / Webgate, PDF design

In a nutshell, we are looking for someone who can add great value to our truly amazing team, and someone who is excited to be a valued member of our company and contribute, not only to the relevant projects, but also to help us take our Java Competency to the next level ?

