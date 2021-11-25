Java Technical Lead Developer

We are looking for Java Technical Lead to join our team. We are looking for someone with a solid background as a Java Developer who also has a few years of proven Team Lead experience.
If youre excited to take on a new challenge and opportunity, please have a look at the below details and lets get the conversation started.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: South Africa (ideally based in Johannesburg but we are open to anywhere in South Africa)
Contract or Permanent Employment
Level: Technical Lead (10+ years of experience in Software / IT-Services industry overall + proven Lead experience)
- Java, Spring Boot
- Java Persistence API (JPA)
- Java Messaging Service (JMS)
- REST APIs, Microservices
- Oracle RDBMS, PL/SQL
- Struts and Tiles / JSP / jQuery
- Git, Maven
- Basic Linux server management skills
- Docker
- Knowledge of various phases of software development and methodologies
- Experience with Agile development using Scrum process
- Nice to have skills: Spring Cloud, Apache Cassandra, WebLogic Server Admin, Elasticsearch, FluentD and Kibana, Prometheus and Grafana, SSO / OHS / Webgate, PDF design
In a nutshell, we are looking for someone who can add great value to our truly amazing team, and someone who is excited to be a valued member of our company and contribute, not only to the relevant projects, but also to help us take our Java Competency to the next level ?