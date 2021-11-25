Mobile Applications Developer – Sunninghill – R85k per Month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top performing, world class healthcare and technology group is on the hunt for a Mobile Applications Developer. They are respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.

You will be responsible for architecting and building these applications, as well as collaborating closely with the web and server teams responsible for the other layers of our product suite.

You if want to join this world-class organization in creating beautiful, performant mobile apps on iOS and Android, APPLY TODAY!!!

What you will need?

Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology Management or relevant disciplines.

Excellent knowledge of React Native, IOS and Android

2+ years of professional experience working with React Native.

5+ years of professional software development experience.

Nice to have: Video and Data Streaming to mobile app

Ability to create and maintain continuous integration and delivery of mobile applications.

A positive mindset and can-do attitude.

Forensic attention to detail.

You work well within a remote and in office team environment.

A track record of successful mobile applications for which you were responsible for or part of a team responsible to deliver.

Perks Includes:

Ground-floor opportunity with a dynamic team to shape the technology and product solutions of the company.

Be part of an international project team in South Africa and San Francisco.

Opportunity to travel. Currently working remotely.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54040 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary of R85K per month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

React Native

Android

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position