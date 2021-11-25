Project Manager

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):
- Direct and manage project from conception to implementation.
- Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.
- Develop project plans and associated project related documents.
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
- Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
- Estimate and agree the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.
- Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.
- Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary during project cycle.
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
- Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
- Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.
- Track project milestones and deliverables.
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
- Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas.
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
- Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
- Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors (where applicable), and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.
- Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the Project.
Requirements:
Education:
- IT Related Degree/Diploma
- Project Management Certification
Work Experience:
- 4 years working experience
- Preferably 2 or more years experience in a software development environment
Skills & Knowledge:
- Knowledge of SDLC
- ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage
- Must be process oriented
- Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)
- Have brilliant problem solving abilities
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted