Our Client would like to recruit a Cape Town-based Senior Business Analyst in their Finance Department. The purpose of the role is to assist executive decision making by ensuring the analysis, interpretation and presentation of gambling and customer data. Presenting information in meaningful reports, as well as insights and suggestions on key findings.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO The key result areas within the role includes:
- Develop and implement a statistical reporting process
- Timeous presentation of reports to relevant stakeholders
- Investigate and perform business analysis and determine business system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology (i.e. Qliksense)
- Download the raw data from the monitoring system and import RAW and PROCESSED data successfully on a regular basis into the Master Data GGR Statistics application
- Clean and synthesize the data to ensure accuracy, and representativeness of the of Sun Slots LPM ata
- Interrogate the daily revenue flash reports for “zero GGR” and collection discrepancies and action accordingly
- Generate ad-hoc reports and analysis as required
- Identify, investigate, and reconcile any record discrepancies and system issues
- Run necessary tests to ensure data integrity
- Simplify reports to ensure easier interpretation and trend spotting
- Ensure reports are performed and released accurately and timeously
- Analyse any significant machine or site GGR variances
- Analyse customer analytics in terms of behaviors, demographics and spending and similar filters
- Assist with the interrogation of the current software effectiveness and make recommendations for modifications
- Update and maintain the Master Data and GGR Statistical application, troubleshoot and escalate issues within the system timeously
- Adherence to internal and external policies and procedural regulations to comply with the Gambling Board and other related authoritiesQUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
- Grade 12
- B Degree in Data Science or related field or;
- Diploma in Data Analytics or commensurate experience in a similar role
- Programming language; preferably Python
- 4-5 years in a data analysis role
- Advanced application of visualisation tools: Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, Tableau
- Data modelling
- Data warehousing
- Data analysis
Desired Skills:
- Senior Business Analyst
- Business analysis