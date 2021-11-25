Senior Business Analyst

Our Client would like to recruit a Cape Town-based Senior Business Analyst in their Finance Department. The purpose of the role is to assist executive decision making by ensuring the analysis, interpretation and presentation of gambling and customer data. Presenting information in meaningful reports, as well as insights and suggestions on key findings.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO The key result areas within the role includes:

Develop and implement a statistical reporting process

Timeous presentation of reports to relevant stakeholders

Investigate and perform business analysis and determine business system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology (i.e. Qliksense)

Download the raw data from the monitoring system and import RAW and PROCESSED data successfully on a regular basis into the Master Data GGR Statistics application

Clean and synthesize the data to ensure accuracy, and representativeness of the of Sun Slots LPM ata

Interrogate the daily revenue flash reports for “zero GGR” and collection discrepancies and action accordingly

Generate ad-hoc reports and analysis as required

Identify, investigate, and reconcile any record discrepancies and system issues

Run necessary tests to ensure data integrity

Simplify reports to ensure easier interpretation and trend spotting

Ensure reports are performed and released accurately and timeously

Analyse any significant machine or site GGR variances

Analyse customer analytics in terms of behaviors, demographics and spending and similar filters

Assist with the interrogation of the current software effectiveness and make recommendations for modifications

Update and maintain the Master Data and GGR Statistical application, troubleshoot and escalate issues within the system timeously

Adherence to internal and external policies and procedural regulations to comply with the Gambling Board and other related authoritiesQUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

Grade 12

B Degree in Data Science or related field or;

Diploma in Data Analytics or commensurate experience in a similar role

Programming language; preferably Python

4-5 years in a data analysis role

Advanced application of visualisation tools: Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, Tableau

Data modelling

Data warehousing

Data analysis

Desired Skills:

Senior Business Analyst

Business analysis

