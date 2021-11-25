Senior React/C# Developer (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior React/C# Developer is sought by a multinational Software Development House to fill a 12-Month Contract role. You must have 5+ years relevant experience and your tech toolset should include React, C#, .Net Core, CI/CD, Cloud Computing, Java Messaging Service (JMS), Jenkins and Cypress. You will work mostly remote with coming to the office on an ad hoc basis.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

C#

React

Developer

