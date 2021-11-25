Software Development Team Lead

Our Client is seeking a Software Development Team Lead that will be part of an agile development team, building and working on enterprise grade software systems on top of the Microsoft .NET development stack. The Software Development Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching and mentorship.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Reporting to the Director of Research and Development, the duties and responsibilities of the Software Development Team Lead include:

Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery.

Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship.

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits.

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.

Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, product owners and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web- and cloud-based business applications.

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Analyze and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time.

Provide second-level support to business users.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Extensive experience designing and developing enterprise grade software, with web development technologies including ASP.NET, MVC3, JavaScript and CSS

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Experience with automated testing

Experience with agile development methodologies including Kanban and Scrum

Experience with multi-threading and concurrency

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimization

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development

techniques and theories

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Essential Criteria:

Five years of experience in a technology environment, including 1 years of practical professional experience in a leadership role.

Prior experience in a technical leadership position

Desirable Criteria:

Fundamental understanding of web-based systems programming and development

Knowledge of SDLC and Agile methodologies.

Good understanding of Microsoft technologies

Person Specifications:

Must be able to demonstrate strong problem analysis and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Resilient and adaptable.

Able to work in a deadline driven environment.

Solution and results orientated.

Analytical thinker.

Service-orientated.

Self-motivated and able to work independently.

Strong business acumen.

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment.

Ability to inspire & motivate a team

Strong management and leadership skills

Good Interpersonal & relationship building skills

Excellent planning & organizational skills

Ability to work in a fast paced, pressurized environment

Excellent communication skills; verbal & written skills

Strong decision-making skills and able to take accountability

Desired Skills:

Software Development Team Lead

Learn more/Apply for this position