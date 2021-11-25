Systems Engineer Specialist at Capitec

Purpose Statement
To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the data center infrastructure within Capitec Bank.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3+ years’ experience in System Administration
Ideal:
- 5+ years’ experience in System Administration
- 5+ years’ experience in Linux Server Operating Systems
- 1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
- 1+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions
- Certification in Linux Systems Administration
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in ITIL Foundation or Cloud Computing
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Windows Server administration
- X86 Hardware architecture
- Virtualization administration
- A sound understanding of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business continuity
- IT Operations
- Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
- Automation and scripting
Ideal:
- A sound understanding of:
- Storage/SAN
- Advanced Networking
- Database management systems and software
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record