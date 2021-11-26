IT Engineer

We are a fast growing offshore IT Company, based in Port Elizabeth, servicing a number of UK clients. We are planning some significant growth over 2022 and 2023 and are looking to strengthen our Service, Operations and Project Teams.

We have various vacancies that we are looking to fill immediately as well as some potential vacancies for next year. Although the requirements differ for each position, we are looking for excellent communicators with English as a first language, a strong technical background with proven track record and relevant qualifications.

All applicants should have a minimum of 5 years experience within their current IT position, need to be dynamic and hunggry for success and growth. Must already reside in Port Elizabeth or be prepared to relocate.

Areas of expertise we are after:

Service Desk Manager (15+ years experience)

Service Desk Engineers (5+ years experience)

Networking engineers (10+ years experience)

Project Engineer (15+ years experience)

IT Sales Executive (10+ years experience)

PowerBI Developer (10+ years experience)

On your application, please specify the potion for whicvh you are applying along with salary expectation. Please do not apply unless you meet the above requirements and have all relevant qualifuications.

Desired Skills:

Networking

Desktop Support

Office Admin

Mcse

Microsoft

o365

Server hardware

Microsoft Windows

MS Exchange Server

Microsoft Exchange administration

Remote support

PC maintenance

Hardware management

Server+

Citrix administration

Microsoft Servers

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years [other] Information Technology

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

