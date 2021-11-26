A leading organization is looking for a project manager to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to specify and coordinate the implementation of a project. The person is responsible for meeting project objectives within quality, time, and budget targets, as well as for managing associated risks.
Responsibilities:
- Management of Projects team
- Management of multiple projects in terms of scoping, analysis and specifying the requirements of the project.
- Produce regular status reports on a weekly and monthly basis or as agreed in the communication plan in the PID.
- Apply Prince 2 and or Agile project management
- Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders
- Facilitated project Kick Off sessions to assist in translating business expectation into project deliverables
- Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist in translating business requirements into functional end solutions
- Ensured approval of all projects by sponsors, owners and senior management
- Manage Projects in accordance with accepted project management processes and methodologies as set out in the policies and procedures in the Africa P&PO
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities
- Deliver approved projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines
- Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set sub-project objectives
- Ensured regular status meetings are held and minuted as per standards
- Ensured project documents are complete, accurate, current and stored as per policy
- Effectively manage stakeholders expectations and project plan changes and consequences
- Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management
- Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision clearly showing the impact to the project.
- Conduct regular stage gate reviews with the Project Owner and Sponsor reviewing the viability of the project. .
- Ensure projects legal documents and contracts are signed off (approved) and stored
- Adherence to Africa P&PO Reporting Standards
- Adherence to Africa P&PO Governance as set out in the policies
About The Employer:
Requirements:Skills
Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)
Business Process knowledge
Report writing/ Database management skills
Financial analysis and modeling experience
General IT Process knowledge
Change management techniques
Risk assessment and management
Technical background
Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology
PC Literate:
o Word
o Spreadsheets
o PowerPoint
o Visio
o Project management tool (MS Project)
Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills
Organising and planning skills
Negotiation skills
Innovative and creative Thinking
Function optimally under pressure
SharePoint capability understandingKindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.