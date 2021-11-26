Project Manager

A leading organization is looking for a project manager to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to specify and coordinate the implementation of a project. The person is responsible for meeting project objectives within quality, time, and budget targets, as well as for managing associated risks.

Responsibilities:

Management of Projects team

Management of multiple projects in terms of scoping, analysis and specifying the requirements of the project.

Produce regular status reports on a weekly and monthly basis or as agreed in the communication plan in the PID.

Apply Prince 2 and or Agile project management

Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders

Facilitated project Kick Off sessions to assist in translating business expectation into project deliverables

Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist in translating business requirements into functional end solutions

Ensured approval of all projects by sponsors, owners and senior management

Manage Projects in accordance with accepted project management processes and methodologies as set out in the policies and procedures in the Africa P&PO

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities

Deliver approved projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines

Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set sub-project objectives

Ensured regular status meetings are held and minuted as per standards

Ensured project documents are complete, accurate, current and stored as per policy

Effectively manage stakeholders expectations and project plan changes and consequences

Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management

Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision clearly showing the impact to the project.

Conduct regular stage gate reviews with the Project Owner and Sponsor reviewing the viability of the project. .

Ensure projects legal documents and contracts are signed off (approved) and stored

Adherence to Africa P&PO Reporting Standards

Adherence to Africa P&PO Governance as set out in the policies

Requirements:Skills

Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Report writing/ Database management skills

Financial analysis and modeling experience

General IT Process knowledge

Change management techniques

Risk assessment and management

Technical background

Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology

PC Literate:

o Word

o Spreadsheets

o PowerPoint

o Visio

o Project management tool (MS Project)

Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills

Organising and planning skills

Negotiation skills

Innovative and creative Thinking

Function optimally under pressure

SharePoint capability understanding

