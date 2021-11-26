Senior Analyst Programmer at Headhunters

Nov 26, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Analyst Programmer.

Qualifications:

  • Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a relevant Information Technology degree.
  • Post-graduate qualification will be advantageous.

Experience:

  • At least 3 years experience in a related role
  • 3 5 years Foxpro Development is a requirement
  • SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)
  • SQL Scripting
  • Visual Studio will be beneficial
  • C# programming will be beneficial
  • Experience in Wool and Mohair Industry will be beneficial

Skills:

  • Excellent administration skills
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Good time management skills
  • Good knowledge of IT principles, processes, and procedures
  • Solid understanding of programming protocols
  • In-depth understanding of program sourcing and documentation requirements
  • Excellent technical specifications writing skills

Competencies:

  • Detail-oriented
  • Pressure resilient
  • Customer-centric
  • Able to maintain a multi-task focus
  • Results-driven
  • Analytical
  • Influential

MAIN ACTIVITIES OF THIS ROLE:

Functional and Technical Specifications:

  • Writing detailed specifications for current Foxpro programs
  • Work with co-colleagues to implement converted Foxpro programs.
  • Examine and evaluate current systems with a goal of optimization
  • Gaining knowledge and understanding of current system
  • Analyse internal system requirements

Business analysis and Software development:

  • Maintenance of current internal systems.
  • Troubleshooting on internal systems.
  • Analyse internal system requirements
  • Perform maintenance and change requests of implemented bespoke systems
  • Solicit feedback from users to validate additional features and ensure application designs meet business requirement
  • Assist in the rewrite of Foxpro programs into C#

Personal development:

  • Developing C# skills
  • Developing MS SQL skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position