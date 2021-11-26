Senior Analyst Programmer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Analyst Programmer.

Qualifications:

Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a relevant Information Technology degree.

Post-graduate qualification will be advantageous.

Experience:

At least 3 years experience in a related role

3 5 years Foxpro Development is a requirement

SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)

SQL Scripting

Visual Studio will be beneficial

C# programming will be beneficial

Experience in Wool and Mohair Industry will be beneficial

Skills:

Excellent administration skills

Good problem-solving skills

Good time management skills

Good knowledge of IT principles, processes, and procedures

Solid understanding of programming protocols

In-depth understanding of program sourcing and documentation requirements

Excellent technical specifications writing skills

Competencies:

Detail-oriented

Pressure resilient

Customer-centric

Able to maintain a multi-task focus

Results-driven

Analytical

Influential

MAIN ACTIVITIES OF THIS ROLE:

Functional and Technical Specifications:

Writing detailed specifications for current Foxpro programs

Work with co-colleagues to implement converted Foxpro programs.

Examine and evaluate current systems with a goal of optimization

Gaining knowledge and understanding of current system

Analyse internal system requirements

Business analysis and Software development:

Maintenance of current internal systems.

Troubleshooting on internal systems.

Analyse internal system requirements

Perform maintenance and change requests of implemented bespoke systems

Solicit feedback from users to validate additional features and ensure application designs meet business requirement

Assist in the rewrite of Foxpro programs into C#

Personal development:

Developing C# skills

Developing MS SQL skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks.

