Senior Analyst Programmer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Analyst Programmer.
Qualifications:
- Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a relevant Information Technology degree.
- Post-graduate qualification will be advantageous.
Experience:
- At least 3 years experience in a related role
- 3 5 years Foxpro Development is a requirement
- SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)
- SQL Scripting
- Visual Studio will be beneficial
- C# programming will be beneficial
- Experience in Wool and Mohair Industry will be beneficial
Skills:
- Excellent administration skills
- Good problem-solving skills
- Good time management skills
- Good knowledge of IT principles, processes, and procedures
- Solid understanding of programming protocols
- In-depth understanding of program sourcing and documentation requirements
- Excellent technical specifications writing skills
Competencies:
- Detail-oriented
- Pressure resilient
- Customer-centric
- Able to maintain a multi-task focus
- Results-driven
- Analytical
- Influential
MAIN ACTIVITIES OF THIS ROLE:
Functional and Technical Specifications:
- Writing detailed specifications for current Foxpro programs
- Work with co-colleagues to implement converted Foxpro programs.
- Examine and evaluate current systems with a goal of optimization
- Gaining knowledge and understanding of current system
- Analyse internal system requirements
Business analysis and Software development:
- Maintenance of current internal systems.
- Troubleshooting on internal systems.
- Analyse internal system requirements
- Perform maintenance and change requests of implemented bespoke systems
- Solicit feedback from users to validate additional features and ensure application designs meet business requirement
- Assist in the rewrite of Foxpro programs into C#
Personal development:
- Developing C# skills
- Developing MS SQL skills
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks.