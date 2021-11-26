Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Our Client is seeking a BI Analyst, this role requires a motivated, energetic, inquisitive and highly numerate person, possessing a genuine love of numbers and the value that can be derived from interrogating them. The successful candidate will be a proud numbers geek!
Duties include, but not limited to:
- Integration of new data sources into company databases so that it can be easily consumed, analyzed and included in relevant reports
- Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuously improving what the company does and how we do it
- Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model
- Education of report end-users so as to ensure a maximum spread of expertise around the company and promote “self-help” solutioning
- Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports, as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
- Obtaining, manipulating and analyzing business data to derive experience assumptions
- Trend analysis on historical data and deriving information to drive key business decisions
- Hypothesizing, testing and comparing projected outcomes of scenarios for the growth of existing business and / or the development of new markets and / or changes to existing business rules
- Highlighting potentially unprofitable scenarios in order to determine remedial action where possible
- Monitoring of subsequent actual outcomes relative to model assumptions in order to determine likelihood of goal achievement (particularly in respect of new markets) and / or need for changes in tactics and strategy
- Work with Product Managers and Product Owners in executing project plans or analytical tasks within assigned schedule and timeline
Essential Criteria:
- 1-2 years’ experience in data analysis and implementation of models
- Hands-on experience with of relational databases, MySQL, SQL, OLAP, reporting tools (e.g. MS-Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Undergraduate degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in math / stats / economics / engineering / actuarial science or similar. Alternatively, at least 3-years’ work experience in a data analysis role will be considered
- Highly Proficient in excel (pivot tables, graphs, ability to pull in data from other sources, formulas, functions) or other statistical/analytical tools Desirable
Criteria:
- Experience with VBA, data mining and statistical software such as R, Matlab, Octave, Python, Statistica, SPSS, STATA, etc. will be a strong plus
- Ability to clean, manage, manipulate and use numerical data
- A relevant post-graduate degree will be a strong plus
Person Specifications:
- Accountability and Execution
- Resilient
- Self-Starter
- Collaborative Relationships
- Influences effectively
- Time management
- Problem Solving
- Adaptability / Flexibility
Desired Skills:
- BI Analyst
- Cape Town