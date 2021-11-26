Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Nov 26, 2021

Our Client is seeking a BI Analyst, this role requires a motivated, energetic, inquisitive and highly numerate person, possessing a genuine love of numbers and the value that can be derived from interrogating them. The successful candidate will be a proud numbers geek!

Duties include, but not limited to:

  • Integration of new data sources into company databases so that it can be easily consumed, analyzed and included in relevant reports
  • Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuously improving what the company does and how we do it
  • Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model
  • Education of report end-users so as to ensure a maximum spread of expertise around the company and promote “self-help” solutioning
  • Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports, as well as improving existing ones
  • Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
  • Obtaining, manipulating and analyzing business data to derive experience assumptions
  • Trend analysis on historical data and deriving information to drive key business decisions
  • Hypothesizing, testing and comparing projected outcomes of scenarios for the growth of existing business and / or the development of new markets and / or changes to existing business rules
  • Highlighting potentially unprofitable scenarios in order to determine remedial action where possible
  • Monitoring of subsequent actual outcomes relative to model assumptions in order to determine likelihood of goal achievement (particularly in respect of new markets) and / or need for changes in tactics and strategy
  • Work with Product Managers and Product Owners in executing project plans or analytical tasks within assigned schedule and timeline

Essential Criteria:

  • 1-2 years’ experience in data analysis and implementation of models
  • Hands-on experience with of relational databases, MySQL, SQL, OLAP, reporting tools (e.g. MS-Reporting Services (SSRS)
  • Undergraduate degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in math / stats / economics / engineering / actuarial science or similar. Alternatively, at least 3-years’ work experience in a data analysis role will be considered
  • Highly Proficient in excel (pivot tables, graphs, ability to pull in data from other sources, formulas, functions) or other statistical/analytical tools Desirable

Criteria:

  • Experience with VBA, data mining and statistical software such as R, Matlab, Octave, Python, Statistica, SPSS, STATA, etc. will be a strong plus
  • Ability to clean, manage, manipulate and use numerical data
  • A relevant post-graduate degree will be a strong plus

Person Specifications:

  • Accountability and Execution
  • Resilient
  • Self-Starter
  • Collaborative Relationships
  • Influences effectively
  • Time management
  • Problem Solving
  • Adaptability / Flexibility

Desired Skills:

  • BI Analyst
  • Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position