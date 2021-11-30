Analyst Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

As Senior developer you will be responsible for design, including technical
documentation and development of new applications as well as second line
support of key applications. you will form part of a vibrant development team which is
responsible for the development and support of key solutions within the Group function of the entityClient Detailsour client is one of the biggest internationally active insurance groups globally.DescriptionProvide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
Provide estimates for application changes.
Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
Develop changes in line with the application architecture antechnical standards.
Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.
Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
Performing and managing regression testingProfileAn Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented
environment
Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query
writing
Experience in multi-threading
Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an
advantage
Experience in designing solutions
OOP / SOLID Design Principles
Solid understanding and experience implementing containerised
solutions using:
Kubernetes
Docker
Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some
DevOps tools such as:
Azure DevOps
XL Deploy
Bamboo
JIRA
Experience in working with the following:
.Net Framework (including .NET Core)
C# Development Language
C++
ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
Angular
HTML (including HTML5)
CSS (including CSS3)
JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout,
jQuery)
MS SQL server
Web Services (WCF) and API development
XML / JSON data structures
Test-Driven Development
ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
WEB APIs
Agile and Scrum
* Experience in working with high volume transactionsJob OfferCTC: 900K (MIN)
About The Employer:
Financial Services entity within insurance and wealth management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension