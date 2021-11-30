BPS Customer Experience Systems Administrator at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to fulfil BPS administration service function such as system and product administration.
NB:Position for WESTERN CAPE AND GAUTENG REGION
Responsibilities:
General Administration
- Obtain information and maintain a updated CX skills matrix
- Maintains an updated version of the CX staff allocation to Village and Cluster
- Obtains information and maintains an updated asset register for CX.
- Ensures fulfilment of asset requests within forecasted period
- Version controls CX playbooks, guides and other collateral on knowledge bases
- Makes travel arrangements when required
- Types correspondence
- Makes meeting minutes
- Custodian of communication from the CX BPS to the CX Operational support and Business Units
- Ensures understanding and application of all Merchants Policies, CX Process and Governance
System Administration and Support
- Creates new employee profiles on all CX Systems upon receiving relevant documentation.
- Terminates exiting employees from all CX Systems upon receiving the relevant documentation
- Maintains systems data integrity by conducting daily, weekly and monthly checks
- Performs user testing on systems and provides timeous feedback
- Provides user administrative support to all Business Units
- Administers all 1st line system requests, changes or issues
- Communicates all system changes or enhancements to respective business units to ensure currency of information
- Responsible to maintain and update the CX system interface, branding and layout
- Upload predesigned material onto the CX systems
- Create and maintain user access and permissions based on role
- Create and maintain course enrolments
Project administration
- Schedule status meetings
- Track delivery against actions and deadlines, and reports on progress
Reporting
- Extract data/reporting and communicates to relevant stakeholders
- Update raid logs for CX projects
Requirements:
Qualification
- Minimum matric or equivalent NQF
Experience
- At least 1 years working experience
- Microsoft suite intermediate
Skills
- Customer service orientation
- Oral and written communication
- Planning and organising
- Attention to detail
- Technical Expertise
Attributes
- Resilience
- Confidentiality
- Proactivity
Desired Skills:
- CX Systems
- Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric