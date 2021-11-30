BPS Customer Experience Systems Administrator at Merchants

Nov 30, 2021

The purpose of this position is to fulfil BPS administration service function such as system and product administration.

NB:Position for WESTERN CAPE AND GAUTENG REGION

Responsibilities:

General Administration

  • Obtain information and maintain a updated CX skills matrix
  • Maintains an updated version of the CX staff allocation to Village and Cluster
  • Obtains information and maintains an updated asset register for CX.
  • Ensures fulfilment of asset requests within forecasted period
  • Version controls CX playbooks, guides and other collateral on knowledge bases
  • Makes travel arrangements when required
  • Types correspondence
  • Makes meeting minutes
  • Custodian of communication from the CX BPS to the CX Operational support and Business Units
  • Ensures understanding and application of all Merchants Policies, CX Process and Governance

System Administration and Support

  • Creates new employee profiles on all CX Systems upon receiving relevant documentation.
  • Terminates exiting employees from all CX Systems upon receiving the relevant documentation
  • Maintains systems data integrity by conducting daily, weekly and monthly checks
  • Performs user testing on systems and provides timeous feedback
  • Provides user administrative support to all Business Units
  • Administers all 1st line system requests, changes or issues
  • Communicates all system changes or enhancements to respective business units to ensure currency of information
  • Responsible to maintain and update the CX system interface, branding and layout
  • Upload predesigned material onto the CX systems
  • Create and maintain user access and permissions based on role
  • Create and maintain course enrolments

Project administration

  • Schedule status meetings
  • Track delivery against actions and deadlines, and reports on progress

Reporting

  • Extract data/reporting and communicates to relevant stakeholders
  • Update raid logs for CX projects

Requirements:

Qualification

  • Minimum matric or equivalent NQF

Experience

  • At least 1 years working experience
  • Microsoft suite intermediate

Skills

  • Customer service orientation
  • Oral and written communication
  • Planning and organising
  • Attention to detail
  • Technical Expertise

Attributes

  • Resilience
  • Confidentiality
  • Proactivity

Desired Skills:

  • CX Systems
  • Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position