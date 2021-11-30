Business Analyst

Behavioral Attributes:

Independent minded

Self-motivated

Entrepreneurial

Innovative

Takes initiative

Organized

Accountable for Results:

Realizes a sense of urgency around business imperatives. Business acumen. Sets aggressive, well-defined goals to meet business challenges and ensuring performance against those goals.

Communicates Effectively

Speaks, listens and responds in ways that support both relationships and results.

Collaboration and Teamwork:

Takes the initiative to work with others to achieve business goals.

Professional Competencies:

Process mapping

Digital Process Mapping

Journey Mapping

Basic IP MPLS knowledge

Business Requirement Specification (BRS) Documentation

Agile, SCRUM

TM Forum

Master Data Management (MDM)

Digital Document Generation

Project Management

Technologies:

One or more of the following:

JIRA & Confluence

Visio or other such process tools

Office Suite

Education:

Minimum B.Com, Computer Science or Engineering Degree.

CBAP certification.

Work experience with a top tier consulting firm, telecommunications company or financial institution would be beneficial.

Skills, Knowledge, Experience:

Ability to provide quick solutions.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Understanding of systems engineering concepts, having worked on many systems implementation.

Experience with business process mapping, both in facilitating workshops/meetings with relevant people and drafting of as-is and to-be processes.

Experience in business re-engineering projects would be beneficial.

Identifying areas and opportunities for improvement, quantifying these and handing these over for development.

Experience in facilitating business requirement definition meetings and workshops, then drafting and finalizing a Business Requirements Specification document.

Drawing up User Stories per the Agile methodology, logging these on the relevant software tool and prioritizing these for development.

Conducting User Acceptance Testing with business resources.

Working experience with modeling techniques, tools and methods.

Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills.

Reporting Manager:

Program Manager, Business Engagement & Delivery

Direct Reports:

N/A

Key Collaborative Relationships:

Internal Teams:

Engineering

Network Operations

Customer Operations

Cloud

Support

Product

Business Operations

Sales

Channel

Other Heads of Departments

External:

Consultants, developers and OEM vendors of compute, storage, networking, software applications and platforms.



Willingness to look beyond job description and apply effective problem solving skills to deal with challenges that arise.

Experience with digitization projects in the telecommunications, financial or medical industries.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Languages

English

Core Tasks to Accomplish Job Responsibilities

Key Performance Area: Business Information Systems Implementation

Core Tasks:

Operates as a Business Analyst as defined within an Agile project methodology environment.

Defines and documents customer business functions, processes & journeys.

Consults with functional unit management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

Acts as a liaison between departmental end-users, the software engineering team, and external consultants in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of business support systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Analyzes the feasibility of, and develops requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

Tracks and fully documents changes for functional and business specifications; writes detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

Identifies opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assists in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes

Key Performance Area: Management

Core Tasks:

Proactively creates and establishes regular meetings with key stakeholders.

Plans, manages, and delivers features within projects with allocated resources, often negotiating with others.

Recognizes cross-functional team requirements and ensures and solicits input as required.

Generally do all such things, which although not specifically referred to herein, are necessary and/or required for the due, proper and efficient rendering of the services for the purposes contemplated by this role.

Learn more/Apply for this position