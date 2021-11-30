Business Analyst at FinIT Select Staffing

Key Performance Areas
- To analyse, document and propose solutions of large and / or complex business areas and to prepare functional specifications. To assist in the preparation of user and system test plans
- To thoroughly analyze and document customer and internal business requirements for the purpose of a clear and full understanding, by both business and technical staff, of needs and the implications they have on systems and processes.
- To ensure that final systems meet stated requirements prior to release to production
- Perform the business analysis function compliant with SDLC
- Acquire all necessary system requirements, including all impacted existing or new business processes, from the various departments and any impacted / involved external parties – this may require interviews with individuals and groups as well as workshops
- Gather and document all business requirements and complete them within the necessary timelines
- Ensure that the affected Systems Architects and Developers are able to interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you
- Ensure that the affected Test Analysts are able to interpret your documented requirements without the need for referral to you
- Review Test Plans and test cases relevant to projects to which you are assigned to ensure adequate quality assurance coverage
- Ensure that the impacted business units (Customer Care, Compliance and Finance) and IT Operations clearly understand the impact of their departments in terms of specified functional and non- functional requirements
- Convene and hold document and design review sessions to obtain buy-in and conclusion (sign-off) of all documented requirements and requirement changes
- Ensure that all documentation (where you carry the creation and maintenance responsibility) is signed off by all affected departments and external parties
- Draw up business user training guides and train business users
- Sign-off the system per your requirements definition (System requirement Specification) by performing User Acceptance Tests against the system prior to its implementation into production
- Timeously escalate issues affecting your performance on your duties to your line manager
- At least once a week, update the Work Request System to reflect progress to Work Requests (WRs) assigned to you and close WRs where your job is complete
- Provide input to sales proposals when called to do so
- Perform formal presentations relative to analysis outcomes / specific services to both internal and external parties
- During a work colleagues leave of absence from the company or during month end or peak business periods, you may be required to perform other job tasks upon reasonable request from your line manager.
Competencies
- Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.
- Drive and challenge business units on their assumptions of how they will successfully execute their plans.
Qualifications
-
Matric
-
Diploma in Business Analysis
Experience
- Minimum 2-years Business Analysis experience
- Specific Skills (Technical) required:
- Must be able to work across multiple projects
- Excellent documentation skills
- Process modelling skills
- Worked with UML and proficient in Use Case modelling
- Working knowledge of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is advantageous
- Working knowledge of the EMV standard is advantageous
- Data Security experience is advantageous
The successful applicant must:
- Be able to work across multiple projects
- Be deadline driven
- Be an excellent communicator, verbal and written
- Have excellent organizational and planning skills
- Be self driven and ambitious
- Have good interpersonal skills – able to extract business information and needs from individuals at varying levels of the organization
- Have an assertive nature
- Be a logical thinker
- Be customer service orientated
- Have career goals orientated around Business Analysis
- Be process orientated and able to define processes and apply the company project delivery methodology
- Be able to operate with little supervision
- Be able to handle excessive pressure, in a fast paced environment, and work overtime when required
- Be willing to adapt to change when required
- Be able to travel when required outside of Cape Town
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
