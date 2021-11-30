Cane Supply Project Manager

Nov 30, 2021

Required Qualifications

  1. Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) ideal.
  2. B Com with commercial agricultural experience would be considered.
  3. M Sc Agric an advantage

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture
  2. Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry highly advantageous
  3. Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills
  4. Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts
  5. An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure
  6. Mathematical, analytical & scientific
  7. Above average Excel skills
  8. Strongly research-orientated
  9. Well-honed presentation skills

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Strong communication and relationship-building skills
  2. Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer
  3. Curious by nature
  4. A team player with strong integrity and ethics
  5. Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders labourers to executives
  6. Assertive personality
  7. Results and detail orientated
  8. Business acumen

Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidateswith the minimum requirements will be considered.

