Cane Supply Project Manager

Required Qualifications

Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) ideal. B Com with commercial agricultural experience would be considered. M Sc Agric an advantage

Technical Competencies & Experience:

3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry highly advantageous Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure Mathematical, analytical & scientific Above average Excel skills Strongly research-orientated Well-honed presentation skills

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong communication and relationship-building skills Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer Curious by nature A team player with strong integrity and ethics Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders labourers to executives Assertive personality Results and detail orientated Business acumen

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidateswith the minimum requirements will be considered.

