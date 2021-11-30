Cane Supply Project Manager

Required Qualifications
- Diploma/degree in Agricultural (Economics or Management) ideal.
- B Com with commercial agricultural experience would be considered.
- M Sc Agric an advantage
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 3 years or more of production & supply chain analysis within commercial agriculture
- Experience in the commercial sugar cane industry highly advantageous
- Strong financial modelling & cost-benefit analysis skills
- Exposure to and experience in commercial contracts
- An understanding of, and sensitivity to SA land tenure
- Mathematical, analytical & scientific
- Above average Excel skills
- Strongly research-orientated
- Well-honed presentation skills
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong communication and relationship-building skills
- Driven with high energy and a desire to be a top performer
- Curious by nature
- A team player with strong integrity and ethics
- Confident & able to interact with diverse stakeholders labourers to executives
- Assertive personality
- Results and detail orientated
- Business acumen
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidateswith the minimum requirements will be considered.