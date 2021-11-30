Database Administrator Assistant at Swift Human Resources

To assist and support the Department and toensure all item codes, bills of materials, costings, and subscription requirements of the position are met.

QUALIFICATIONS

Matric

Diploma/Degree in Database Administration

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Data capturing 2 5 Years experience

Excellent typing skills

Computer literate (MS Office and Navision/SAP/VIP)

Previous technical knowledge or experience

Responsibilities:

Maintains operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes

Prepares source data for computer entry by compiling and sorting information; establishing entry priorities.

Maintains data entry requirements by following data program techniques and procedures.

Secures information by completing database backups

Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.

Typing in data provided directly from customers. Creating spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes.

Costings to be 100% accurate.

Keeping database up to date

Liaising with operational and technical team

Helping with database design and development

Ensuring the database meet user requirements

Responsible for self-management and prioritizing filing and other general office admin.

Participates and complies with the requirements of the Health and Safety in Employment Act.

